Gov. Asa Hutchinson recognized the devastating nationwide death toll of the coronavirus pandemic in his weekly COVID-19 press briefing at the Arkansas State Capitol on Tuesday. On Monday, the U.S. surpassed a coronavirus death toll of 500,000, over 250,000 more deaths than any other country in the world.
Arkansas has tallied over 5,000 of the country’s deaths, and the governor said the state would follow the Presidential Proclamation that President Joe Biden issued on Monday and fly all its flags at half-mast for five days.
As the nationwide death toll signifies the losses endured due to the coronavirus pandemic, so does Arkansas’ latest case numbers. Despite continued low testing in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm, the state reported 834 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 14 additional deaths for a total of 5,377. The governor noted that the state’s daily death toll continues to fall and said he looks forward to the day that no additional coronavirus deaths are recorded.
Of the new cases, Faulkner County ranks fifth in the state with 33.
Some case statistics did note decreases, however. Despite the increase in new cases, active case numbers of COVID-19 decreased by 92 for a total of 4,807. Additionally, the state’s hospitalized patients now sit at 545, a decrease of 43 since Monday. Ventilator usage also fell to just below 100, noting a decrease of 10 since Monday.
On the vaccine front, Arkansas received positive news in additional coronavirus vaccine allocations, the governor said. Over the next three weeks, the state will receive 4,000 additional vaccines above their regular allocation as part of an influx of new vaccine doses the federal government purchased. Since Monday, the state has received more than 100,000 new doses, or just fewer than 800,000 total. Of the doses available for use, more than 500,000 have been given. Almost 14,000 vaccine doses were given between Monday and Tuesday alone. As of Tuesday, the state has administered just over 63 percent of its vaccine stockpile.
Additionally, the state has expanded vaccine rollout to an additional 115,000 Arkansans, the governor announced. As of Tuesday, individuals 65 years of age and older can now receive the vaccine in Arkansas. Previously, only people 70 years of age and older could receive the vaccine alongside other approved groups. The governor said the state is still on track to finish administration of Phase 1B vaccine recipients by the end of March.
In a look ahead to potential news on the horizon, the governor noted that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering issuing emergency use authorization to a new coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. If approved by the FDA, the governor said he thinks the state’s vaccine allocation will increase even more in the weeks ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.