Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson marked the one-year anniversary of the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in the state at a news conference on Thursday at the hospital the first positive test was returned from, Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.
In reflecting on the past year, in which one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 grew to infect some 326,000 in the state and rack a death toll of more than 5,000 Arkansans, the governor likened March 11, 2020, to the same level of remembrance as 9/11 and described it as the state’s “3/11.” He also defended the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic to the assembled media and viewers watching around the state.
“Today’s numbers are down, hospitalizations are down and we’re making continued progress in the fight against the coronavirus,” the governor said.
The governor thanked health care workers across Arkansas and praised the work of vaccine administrators in the state.
“[Arkansas’ vaccine response] is the American spirit in action,” the governor said.
While not offering his regular case report Arkansans have come to expect on Thursday, the governor said hospitalization numbers across the state have dropped below 300 for the first time in six months.
Additionally, the governor announced that the Arkansas Department of Agriculture is donating 10,000 oak tree saplings for Arkansans to pick up free of charge and plant in remembrance of a friend or family member who was lost due to the coronavirus, adding that he and First Lady Susan Hutchinson will plant a sapling on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion.
James Black, the state’s “Patient One,” who was hospitalized for several months after he was confirmed as carrying Arkansas’ first confirmed case of COVID-19, attended Thursday’s event at Jefferson Regional.
In closing his brief remarks, the governor struck an optimistic tone in the face of looking back at a year of loss and a complete upending of lives across Arkansas and America.
“We want that day when the pandemic ends,” the governor said. “And that day will come.”
He didn't take any questions.
