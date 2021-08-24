State officials stressed the urgency of people getting vaccinated to help reduce the strain on hospitals during the governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
Renee Mallory, the Arkansas Department of Health's deputy director of public health program, said that as of the briefing, there were no available ICU beds for COVID patients in the state.
“We are maxed out for COVID ICU beds,” she said.
When asked if this was unprecedented, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said “it is.” He said this is the first time the state has not had open ICU beds for COVID patients.
“Our ICU beds for COVID patients are full in Arkansas right now. I share that because everyone should know the strain that is on our hospitals and the need to get our vaccinations and how critical our bed space is,” the governor said in the Tuesday morning briefing. “It fluctuates day by day, but right now because of the number of patients who need that type of ICU care, those beds are full right now. That is a cautionary note for everyone, and should emphasize the need to get our vaccinations done.”
COVID patients make up about half of the state's ICU 1,121 beds, Danyelle McNeill, Arkansas Department of Health spokesman, said in an email Tuesday afternoon with the latest numbers. Those numbers indicated the state had 18 ICU beds available, but that "ICU beds available represents all available ICU beds and not only ICU beds designated for COVID patients," McNeil said.
McNeill said that as of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,411 people hospitalized with COVID across the state, of which 550 of them are in ICUs. On Tuesday, 343 COVID patients were on ventilators.
Mallory said one hospital planned to open additional beds later Tuesday and possibly later in the week.
The state had administered 10,950 doses of the vaccine since Monday, “which is not bad, but we need that to increase,” the governor said.
He said that since February 2021, more than 90% of cases, 92% of hospitalizations and nearly 91% of the deaths have been in COVID patients who were not vaccinated.
“That tells the story as to the need to increase vaccination rates across Arkansas,” he said.
He announced the ADH will post an advisory about Ivermectin on its website after Arkansas Poison Control call centers have seen a spike in calls from people who have taken the veterinary-grade dose of the medicine.
“It’s intended for animal or livestock use [at that dosage], not to be used for human consumption,” he said, noting that some people do use a smaller, prescription-level of the medication, though not for the treatment of COVID. “Veterinary-grade Ivermectin can be highly toxic in humans. It is designed for large animals.”
He advised anyone who had used Ivermectin and was experiencing nausea, vomiting or neurological symptoms should contact Arkansas Poison Control or their doctor.
As part of the state’s “Stop the hesitation, get the vaccination” campaign, Secretary of Education Johnny Key announced his department would coordinate with ADH and the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) over the next few weeks to offer mass clinics at regional rival football games on Friday nights.
“We’re working with AAA to identify good candidates for those games,” Key said. “We will be targeting about three to four games across the state on those Friday nights.”
The governor said he believes a booster shot for the general population who received the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines will be available starting Sept. 20, but emphasized that booster shots are for at least eight months after the second dose of the initial vaccine was received.
“Your antibody levels have not fallen far enough that they need to be boosted before that,” the governor said.
