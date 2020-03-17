Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there were no additional positive COVID-19 cases in the state as of Tuesday morning but he expects that to change as more testing is conducted.
“Since’s yesterday’s briefing, we have identified no additional cases here in Arkansas. We have 22 positive cases in the state,” he said. “We did not have the testing available to be confident that we don’t have a greater issue than we [appear to] have. As testing increases, it is likely that the number of cases will increase as well.”
He said the state’s testing ability is increasing “rapidly.”
Dr. Nate Smith, state secretary of health, said it’s good news that there were no new positive tests and that all 22 positive cases in the state “have been traced back to the first patient in Pine Bluff.”
“For the first time in almost a week, we have no new reported positive cases,” Dr. Smith said. “We have almost 200 negative tests. However, as we scale up testing this week, I expect that we will find additional cases.”
The governor and Dr. Smith commended the Jefferson Regional Medical Center for its response.
There have been 4,226 cases of the virus across the country as of Tuesday, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 75 deaths.
“This is going to go on for some time and we’re going to follow the CDC guidance at the national level,” the governor said. “We have to adjust to this new normal of activity, which is reduced events, reduced commerce to a certain extent but we want everyone to know that the supply chain continues to exist.”
Hutchinson once again urged residents against stockpiling toilet paper, groceries and other items.
“We need to eliminate panic buying,” he said. “Be calm and recognize the food supply will continue. The fuel supply will continue. Sure, you want to have reserves in the home but we don’t need to engage in panic buying.”
Hutchinson said he has directed all three casinos in the state “to cease operations for the next two weeks” to help contain spread of the virus.
“It is necessary from a public health standpoint. I know this is a tremendous hardship,” he said, noting it impacts 900 hourly workers.
To help ease the financial burden on displaced workers, the governor said the state’s Commerce Department has been directed to make unemployment insurance (UI) benefits available more quickly and easily.
Displaced workers will be able to apply for benefits online at https://www.ezarc.adws.arkansas.gov rather than having to go into their local office. The Commerce Department will also waive the waiting period to ensure money is available to them as soon as possible. The state is also waiving the work requirement, where unemployed people apply for jobs, for 30 days.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said the unemployment Insurance trust fund is in good shape.
“We’re going to be able to support those workers who are laid off, who are impacted,” he said.
The governor said that as of Tuesday, the plan is to reopen schools in two weeks.
“We have closed out schools for two weeks and we will reopen on March 30,” he said. “Education is going to go on in Arkansas.”
Department of Education Director Johnny Key said that while schools are closed, districts “all over the state are continuing meal programs.” He said the education department is working with superintendents “on what re-entry” will look like when schools reopen.
Hutchinson said the Arkansas National Guard has been called on to support the Department of Health’s call center and any need for transportation of goods.
“We want to keep moving in Arkansas, pulling together as we try to get over this challenge we face,” Hutchinson said.
Dr. Smith said the COVID-19 crisis is “an invisible storm.”
“We’re at the beginning of this storm but our partnership together with you and your communities have helped us prepare for this storm,” he said. “It is helping us respond to this storm, and it will help us weather it, recover from it and come back together.”
The Arkansas Blood Institute said that due to hundreds of blood drives being canceled across the state, there is a need to replenish the supply.
“Blood can’t wait. It is a perishable product that needs regular, constant donations to meet the needs of our community,” ABI officials said. “We urge healthy adults to donate blood so the crucial supply can be maintained for our local patients who depend on blood products during treatment for cancer, traumatic injuries and other life-threatening conditions. Please don’t let one health concern become a health crisis.”
To find a location to donate blood at a mobile unit, visit www.arkbi.org or call 1-877-340-8777.
