Gov. Asa Hutchinson discussed the upcoming school year and low vaccination rates among traditional Medicaid patients during his COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol on Tuesday.
The governor he is not in favor of delaying the start of school like he did last year.
“We don’t see any advantage in delaying school,” he said, noting that children under 12 still wouldn’t be eligible for the vaccine so districts would have roughly the same challenges starting a few weeks later that they have now. “We have to get off to a good start.”
To that end, he announced the Arkansas Department of Education launched the “Stop the hesitation, get the vaccination” initiative which aims to increase vaccine clinics at schools and provide education and marketing tools throughout the state.
The governor said the state is also “looking at a supply of high-efficiency filtration masks that we can make available to the schools.”
Secretary of Education Johnny Key said his department is working with Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) Director AJ Gary for the masks.
Key said there are “substantial quantities of adult sizes available but smaller [children’s] sizes are very limited.”
Key said ADE will use $500,000 of leftover funds earmarked for personal protective equipment (PPE) for the masks.
They hope to have the masks to school districts before school starts Monday.
Hutchinson said the state has an “ample supply in our warehouse of masks suitable for older children that we can get to schools immediately.”
“Others we’ll have to get from manufacturer,” the governor said, adding that should be available before the start of school or shortly thereafter. “We’re working very hard to get that supply ready.”
The governor said the state’s vaccination rate of traditional Medicaid beneficiaries was too low, noting that only around 27,000, or 4.3%, of that population was fully inoculated.
“That is extremely low in a very vulnerable and at-risk population,” Hutchinson said. “It’s a challenge for us. We have to do better.”
He announced the state would increase the vaccination administration reimbursement rate for physicians from $40 to $100 as an incentive.
“I’m asking all providers who serve traditional Medicaid clients to reach out to those who are not vaccinated, offer counseling to them, answer any questions they have about the benefits of vaccination, give them the medical information that they need, and it is going to be billable to Medicaid.”
In some good vaccine news, the governor noted Monday was a “very strong day with 11,000 doses given,” putting the state over the 1.1 million mark for fully-immunized residents.
The state reported 2,620 new cases. There were 59 more people hospitalized with the virus, putting more pressure on an already hospital capacity throughout the state.
“This certainly emphasizes the stress on our hospitals,” the governor said.
Hutchinson pointed out some of the struggles that come with nearing capacity in ICUs across the state — including longer wait times for all patients, not just those with COVID.
“Everybody has to realize, this is not a good time to get sick because space is limited,” the governor said.
Since the Arkansas Department of Health’s Monday update, 24 more Arkansans died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,346 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.