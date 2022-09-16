Gov. Asa Hutchinson came out firmly opposed to a series of Title IX rule changes proposed by President Joe Biden in a news conference at the State Capitol on Thursday afternoon. The changes, which center on an expansion of Title IX discrimination protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity, would violate Arkansas law, the governor said.
“This would interfere with Arkansas law, it would interfere with common sense and it would interfere with local control,” the governor said.
The specific Arkansas law the Biden Administration’s proposed rule changes would violate is the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, the law passed in 2021 which bans transgender women from competing in women’s sports in elementary and secondary schools around the state.
“If the new rule goes into effect, girls’ sports will be undermined and the result [will be] a violation of the spirit, and even the letter of Title IX itself, which was designed to enhance women’s sports,” the governor said.
If the rule changes are finalized and Arkansas still attempts to enforce the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in defiance of the Title IX rules, the state risks losing federal funding and facing monetary penalties. Additionally, if the state doesn’t enforce the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in deference to the Title IX rules, the state faces the prospect of losing state funding that the General Assembly approves.
“These proposed amendments of the Biden administration not only fly in the face of well-established law, but they fly in the face of reason and the intent of Congress,” the governor said. “The state of Arkansas will not stand by idly while the federal government seeks to redefine federal law to the detriment of women’s sports and local decision-making.”
Taking action against the proposed changes, the governor said that Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key submitted comments to the federal government in opposition to the changes, while Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a response with a collection of 16 other state attorney generals that oppose the rules.
“This proposed rule of the Biden administration changes the definition under Title IX from biological sex to gender identity,” Rutledge said in her comments on Thursday. “The Biden Administration is simply trying to rewrite the statute for its own purposes in undermining the many accomplishments we have gained in access for women in athletics, as well as the free speech it is infringing upon for states, schools and colleges.”
The Biden Administration first released these proposed rule changes on June 23, the 50th anniversary of the date Title IX was enacted. But, the changes are not new. Former U.S. President Barack Obama released similar guidance to state education departments in May of 2016, guidance that was quickly revoked by the former Trump Administration, the governor said. Unlike the guidance that the Obama Administration issued, however, Biden’s changes have more teeth and make for an actual rule change in the language of Title IX to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the title’s prohibition on discrimination.
“The Department proposes to clarify Title IX’s scope of application, including nondiscrimination on the basis of sex stereotypes, sex characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation and gender identity,” the proposed rule changes available on the federal government’s Regulations.gov website state. “The Department also proposes clarifying Title IX’s general prohibition on sex discrimination in education programs or activities receiving Federal financial assistance.”
In a statement released on June 23, the president recognized the impact Title IX has had, but also referenced progress he believed it still needed, including protections involving sexual orientation and gender identity.
“As we look to the next fifty years, I am committed to protecting this progress and working to achieve full equality, inclusion and dignity for women and girls, LGBTQI+ Americans, all students and all Americans,” the president said.
For the governor, he said he hopes the Biden Administration will reverse course and not finalize the rule changes, describing them as a “recipe for disaster in women’s sports.” Questioned by a reporter on the concern that the state has come out against rule changes that would protect LGBTQI+ individuals, the governor said he didn’t believe his opposition signaled support for discrimination or not protecting LGBTQI+ individuals.
“I don’t believe it is discrimination if you’re telling a biological male who may one day wake up and identify as a female that they have to go to a bathroom that is based upon their birth sex,” the governor said. “I don’t think that is discrimination. I think that is how you have to conduct things in the reasonable affairs of life and the conduct of education.”
While it is unclear when the Biden Administration will move to finalize their proposed rules, the governor and Rutledge said the state would consider the options it has available to litigate them if needed. In the meantime, the governor advised school districts across the state to continue business as usual and follow the Arkansas Department of Education’s guidance.
“We will oppose as a state, these misguided amendments of this administration to ensure protection for Arkansas students, and especially girls’ sports,” the governor said.
