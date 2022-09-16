Gov. Asa Hutchinson came out firmly opposed to a series of Title IX rule changes proposed by President Joe Biden in a news conference at the State Capitol on Thursday afternoon. The changes, which center on an expansion of Title IX discrimination protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity, would violate Arkansas law, the governor said.

“This would interfere with Arkansas law, it would interfere with common sense and it would interfere with local control,” the governor said.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

