Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement on Thursday in opposition to President Joe Biden’s marijuana reform plan.
The statement, released over the governor’s social media pages and his official website, described the president’s plan as having “waived the flag of surrender in the fight to save lives from drug abuse.”
“[The president’s marijuana reform plan] has adopted all the talking points of the drug legalizers,” the governor said. “The Department of Justice should not issue blanket pardons but each case should be looked at individually. As Governor, I have issued hundreds of pardons to those who have been convicted of drug offenses. But in this time of rising crime, there should be a clear record of law-abiding conduct before pardons are issued.”
Continuing his statement, the governor said the president’s plan was an attempt to win votes ahead of the midterm elections in November.
“In terms of rescheduling marijuana, the president is ignoring the science that is behind the different categories of drugs,” the governor said. “While his proposal sounds good, this is a step that has not been taken by the Obama Administration or the Trump Administration. Biden is simply playing election-year politics and sacrificing our national interest to win votes.”
The president released his marijuana reform plan in a series of tweets on Thursday afternoon. Describing the country’s previous handling of the use of marijuana as a “failed approach” and saying that he believed “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” the president announced that he’s taking steps to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, as well as encouraging governors around the country to do the same for state-level offenses.
“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” the president said.
The president also said he’s asked his Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to begin the process of reviewing how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, the federal government classifies marijuana at the same level as heroin and as more serious than fentanyl. The president said the current classification of marijuana “makes no sense.”
While not announcing anymore policy moves, the president did say the U.S. needed to work on setting limitations on “trafficking, marketing and underage sales of marijuana.”
“Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives -for conduct that is legal in many states,” the president said, closing his thread of tweets about the reform plan. “That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs.”
Currently, Arkansas has legalized the use of medical marijuana in the state. Per the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), over 92,000 medical marijuana ID cards have been issued by the ADH. In November, a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana within the state is on the ballot. Known as the Arkansas Recreational Marijuana Initiative, the amendment would legalize the recreational use of marijuana for Arkansans 21 years and older.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
