Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the United States flag and state flag of Arkansas to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple. Flags are to remain at half-staff until the day of interment.
Officer Apple was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
A 23-year veteran of law enforcement, Officer Apple served the city of Pea Ridge for the past three years.
Officer Apple’s bravery and actions will be inspiration for all Arkansans and is worthy of our remembrance, the governor said.
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “My prayers are with Officer Apple’s family and the entire Pea Ridge community during this time.”
