Criteria was laid out Monday at Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s COVID-19 response daily news conference. The governor specified what measurements will be used as the state moves toward a “Phase I” opening up of access for businesses and facilities. Preliminary numbers from the states testing surge Friday and Saturday were also discussed.
The conference was held at noon, as opposed to the usual 1:30 p.m. time, as, the governor explained, he was scheduled for a governors’ phone call with the president at 1 p.m. He started the briefing by thanking Walmart for its partnership with Quest Labs in opening a drive-thru testing site in central Arkansas.
Hutchinson was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Nate Smith. Director and State Homeland Security Advisor, A.J. Gary, was present but did not speak.
Arkansas had 3,017 COVID-19 infections recorded as of press time, up 76 from Sunday’s 2,941. Two additional people have been hospitalized, bringing that figure up to 109, and one additional death has brought the to-date total to 50.
Of the 76 new infections, 16 of those were from Cummins prison. Health care worker infections are now at 316, up 13, with 203 nursing home residents and 115 nursing home staff now infected.
Hutchinson’s opening up criteria, called “gating criteria,” was based on the three-phase “Opening Up America Again” plan released earlier from the White House. Announcements for Arkansas beginning Phase I are expected this coming week, as was announced by the governor last week.
The gating criteria is based upon three measures – the first being symptoms, then the infection trajectory followed by hospital capacity.
In symptoms, Hutchinson showed charts tracking infection rates in the state, pointing out a downward trajectory of people with symptoms in a 14-day-period checking into hospital emergency rooms. Since April 2, the governor said that number has been declining. Also in decline was the number of outpatient visits by people with COVID-19 symptoms.
The trajectory of positive tests has also been trending downward, the governor said, with an overall downward number of positive tests since the 30 percent positive rate on March 30.
One interruption in the overall downward trend was the spike created by positive test results at Cummins prison.
In hospital capacity, which includes hospital beds available as well as ventilators, Arkansas currently has excess capacity. Recently the state had offered to send ventilators to Louisiana to meet a growing need there, but was turned down when the additional equipment was found unnecessary, Hutchinson said, adding that the governor of Louisiana was grateful for the offer.
The overall of the three criteria painted a positive picture.
“In terms of gating criteria that was given by the White House, it is looking positive,” Hutchinson said.
Numbers were still coming in for the tests run Friday and Saturday and into Sunday, as part of the testing surge announced last week, Smith said, but results to date show more than 1,079 tests Friday and 1,598 tests Saturday followed by 1,506 tests Sunday.
A goal of 1,500 tests per day had been set when the surge was announced.
Of that three-day span for those tested, Friday showed a 7.9 percent positive infection rate, Saturday 4.8percent and Sunday 1.8 percent.
The governor, in response to a question, said “You’re going to continue to see testing capacity grow due to emphasis a the national level.”
Smith said the current emphasis is on contact tracing. Testing, Smith said, would continue to be used on people who show symptoms.
“If they don’t have symptoms, that’s a good sign,” Smith said.
Currently the rate of testing is limited by the number of swabs available, which are needed to take samples. The FDA has approved additional sources for swabs, and production of swabs, a relatively simple process, has increased.
The governor stressed again that even with openings taking place, it was still important for Arkansans to practice social distancing, and to wear a mask when distancing was not possible in order to avoid a resurgence in the state.
Travel, he said, will continue to be discouraged during Phase I.
