The Arkansas Departments of Health (ADH) and Human Services (DHS) have introduced a series of initiatives centered on maternal healthcare and foster families, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

The initiatives, collectively titled “Improving the Lives of Children and Maternal Healthcare,” are part of the state’s ongoing work to increase better health and life outcomes for pregnant people in Arkansas, as well as their children, the governor said.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.