The Arkansas Departments of Health (ADH) and Human Services (DHS) have introduced a series of initiatives centered on maternal healthcare and foster families, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday.
The initiatives, collectively titled “Improving the Lives of Children and Maternal Healthcare,” are part of the state’s ongoing work to increase better health and life outcomes for pregnant people in Arkansas, as well as their children, the governor said.
“When it comes to children’s health and well-being, we have made progress in the state of Arkansas [in recent years],” the governor said. “But, we have to do more.”
The ADH initiatives include expanding training access for home visitors employed by the department, the governor said. The visitors, who go directly into the homes of pregnant people and new parents who need assistance and provide education and resources, require additional training to provide better support, the governor said. Expanding their training will require $350,000, as well as approval of the Arkansas Legislative Council.
Another ADH initiative introduced on Tuesday is a pregnancy and parenting resource hotline. The number, 1-855-ARK-MOMS, is operational and will provide pregnant people and new parents the resources they need to succeed and better improve health outcomes, the governor said.
DHS initiatives announced on Tuesday center on a series of waivers the state has requested from the Biden Administration to provide increased medicaid coverage to pregnant people. The first is a request to provide increased maternal healthcare at rural hospitals around the state by extending home visitation services to high-risk pregnant people enrolled in traditional medicaid, the governor said. Projected to start in January, the governor said the expanded program would cost almost $19 million, with the state providing about $5.5 million of the funding from its medicare budget.
The other medicaid expansion DHS has proposed is to provide additional support for all pregnant people, as some policy holders are currently only covered for services that directly relate to their pregnancy. This initiative, which will benefit about 2,000 additional people in the state, will cost just over $1 million, the governor said.
For foster children and their families, the governor announced that he authorized almost $2 million in rainy day funds to be used to extend board payments to foster parents in provisional placements. The board payments, which help provide foster parents with monetary support for the care of their children, currently average just over $450 a month the governor said.
Despite the extension of payments to more foster parents, the governor said he’d like to see board payments go up across the state, a move that will cost just over $10 million and require legislative approval. DHS plans to make the budget request necessary to increase board payments by 10 percent in January for the 2024 fiscal year.
Tuesday’s announcement comes in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. In the aftermath of the court’s ruling, a trigger law went into effect in Arkansas that banned most instances of abortion in the state. Making clear the state has supported increasing maternal healthcare long before the Dobbs Decision in June, the governor did however cite the ruling as motivation for some of the new initiatives.
“The need [for additional support] has increased obviously with the expectation that we’re going to have more live births, children in need and more moms that need assistance,” the governor said.
Gains have been made in maternal and children’s healthcare in the state over the last 10 years. The governor said that 11 percent of Arkansas children currently live in high poverty situations, down from 17 percent a decade ago. The rate of teen births has gone down as well, currently at 28 per 1,000.
But while some progress has been made, setbacks have also occurred. In the last ten years, child and teen death rates across the state have increased, while babies born with low weight have increased to almost 10 percent, the governor said.
