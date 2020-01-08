Governor presents highlights of Levee Task Force's plan

Gov. Asa Hutchinson highlighted four recommendations from the Arkansas Levee Task Force’s final report during a news conference on Tuesday.
“All of these recommendations are worthy of note, worthy of study, worthy of action at different levels of the government,” the governor said before introducing four key ones – a comprehensive inventory of all levee systems, consideration of consolidating levee districts that are dependent on each other, improved oversight and funding regulations. “The report is thorough, thoughtful and we need to pay attention to the recommendations. It also made us realize some weaknesses in the system. Not just weaknesses in the levees themselves but as weaknesses in our oversight of our levee system.”
After touring the levees, the task force – led by director Jamie Cook who spoke at the conference as well – identified 17 recommendations for its final report by analyzing the current conditions, funding needs and sources, monitoring/reporting systems and the adequacy of the current laws.
One of the recommendations the governor spoke about Tuesday is needing an inventory of all the river systems that have levees in the state, not just the Arkansas River.
“We want to accomplish that,” Hutchinson said. “We already have that as action item.”
The task force also recommended considering consolidation of levee districts that are dependent upon each other. Hutchinson said that would be reviewed at the local level and not mandated by the state.
The governor stresses the recommendation of improved oversight of levee districts.
“We should have a standardized levee report that our levee boards have to submit that is not just a report that they make up of what they think is necessary, but a standardized report that would have all the information for each of the levee districts,” he said, adding that a county judge or emergency management director would have to sign off on the report before submitting it.
The governor endorsed the task force’s idea that if a levee district is to receive state funding, it should be in the form of incentive grants.
“I support that type of incentive grant program,” he said. “This allows us to partner with our local levee districts to make sure they’re going in the right direction in terms of the quality of their maintenance and inspections to meet the Corps of Engineers standards.”
The governor said he will work with the General Assembly on legislation regarding this.
He commended Cook and the task force for “achieving the right balance in terms of federal, state and local responsibility for the proper maintenance and strength and oversight of our levee system in Arkansas.”
Cook thanked her task force team members for their efforts.
“This team was remarkable,” she said. “We united instantly and broke out into four groups … and created a useable, comprehensive report. County judges, emergency directors, whoever needs it can pick this up and use it.”
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.