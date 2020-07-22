Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced an additional 728 new cases of COVID-19 in his regular coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday at the State Capitol. The state now has 5,939 active cases of COVID-19, with over 1,000 more active cases at nursing homes and correctional facilities.
The state’s active case numbers have dipped slightly since Monday.
Interim Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said the state has recorded 17 additional hospitalizations since Monday for a total of 488, a new high in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas. Of the hospitalized patients, 110 are on ventilators, one less than Monday. Eleven new deaths have also been recorded since Monday, though six of the deaths occurred more than 72 hours prior, Romero said. As of Tuesday, 374 Arkansans have died due to the coronavirus.
The governor said seven counties recorded more than 20 cases of COVID-19, a benchmark the state has set for elevated case numbers in counties around the state. Of the seven counties, Pulaski and Washington counties recorded the most cases, while Crawford, Benton, Sebastian, Jefferson and Saline counties also recorded elevated cases of the virus.
Testing continues to be a concern for the state, as commercial testing labs continue to yield fewer testing results than they did previously. Since Monday, the state has finished 5,670 tests with a 5.5 percent rate of positivity. One-third of the new tests were completed by the Arkansas Department of Health. The state is still well behind its July testing goal of 200,000 tests, having only completed 119,769 tests by Tuesday. Despite the potential lack of success in meeting the month’s testing goal, the governor said the completed tests so far this month accounted for 4 percent of the state’s population.
The governor also reaffirmed his commitment to opening Arkansas schools on Aug. 24, the date he announced in his July 9 press briefing.
“Everybody is together in going back to school and going back to school safely,” the governor said.
To assuage public concern of returning to school, the governor shared a video report from NBC News which showed five nationally-recognized pediatricians saying they planned to send their children back to school. Romero, a pediatrician himself, said he knew some of the people in the video and spoke of his confidence in their opinions.
“These individuals are very well informed of the [COVID-19] situation in the United States [and] how it affects children,” Romero said. “So, their opinions are very well respected.”
