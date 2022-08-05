Governor recognizes finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year 1

Long (far left), Shorter (center left), Salaam (center right) and Leaton (far right) were recognized as the four state semifinalists for the Teacher of the Year award by the governor in a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday.

 Submitted photo

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Education Secretary Johnny Key recognized the state’s 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists in a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock on Thursday.

Streamed live on social media by the Department of Education, the two men introduced regional finalists for the annual award, as well as the four semifinalists for the ultimate prize.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

