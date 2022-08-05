Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Education Secretary Johnny Key recognized the state’s 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists in a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock on Thursday.
Streamed live on social media by the Department of Education, the two men introduced regional finalists for the annual award, as well as the four semifinalists for the ultimate prize.
“What we are celebrating [and] who we are celebrating here today represents the best of the best in the state of Arkansas,” Key said in his comments to open the ceremony.
The four semifinalists for the 2023 Teacher of the Year award include Elouise Shorter of Pine Bluff School District, Capri Salaam of North Little Rock School District, Stephanie Long of Springdale School District and Amber Leaton of Bryant Public Schools.
“You went above and beyond in a year that many classified as the most difficult [to teach] to date,” 2022 Teacher of the Year and Cabot Public Schools employee Jessica Saum said to the finalists.
In his comments, the governor celebrated teachers across the state for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, citing studies which ranked Arkansas second in the nation for most days of in-classroom instruction through the pandemic.
“[We are] grateful that we have teachers [in Arkansas that are] supported by their families [and] committed to their students,” the governor said. “[They] have dedicated themselves every day to passing on a love of learning to their students.”
Speaking directly to the finalists in the room, the governor spoke on the impact they’re having on each of their students’ lives.
“The impact you have on students is something that will go with them for a lifetime,” the governor said. “Because of your example, students will choose teaching as a profession. Because of your investment in their lives, your students will write speeches, novels, biographies, operator’s manuals, memos, Sunday School lessons, legal briefs and poetry.”
The overall 2023 Teacher of the Year winner will be announced at a later date. Overall winners spend a year completing a variety of functions, including representing Arkansas in the National Teacher of the Year competition, serving as a member of the State Board of Education and making a series of public appearances, among other responsibilities.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.