Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that Tacos 4 Life is Arkansas’ July Business of the Month.
“Tacos 4 Life is doing everything we could ask from our Arkansas business leaders: creating jobs, investing in communities, and making a difference in lives across the world. I’m honored to award them with July’s Business of the Month award and honor another fantastic group of Arkansas change-makers,” said Gov. Sanders.
Tacos 4 Life, founded in Conway in 2014, is a fast-casual taco restaurant with 25 locations across the southeastern United States. The company’s founders, Austin and Ashton Samuelson, were inspired to create the restaurant brand to combat world hunger. For every taco, salad, quesadilla, rice bowl or nachos the restaurant sells, a meal is donated to the non-profit Feed My Starving Children. Last month, Tacos 4 Life announced it had donated its 30 millionth meal.
Gov. Sanders began the Business of the Month initiative to highlight the outstanding Arkansas businesses making a difference in their communities. Since announcing this program in March, the governor has honored Fort Thompson Sporting Goods in Sherwood, HeBrews 11:1 Coffee in Hope and Middleton Heat & Air in Bryant.
