Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily update on the states response to the COVID-19 pandemic was held in Forrest City on Monday. Forrest City had been recently identified as a hot-spot in the state for outbreaks. The governor announced a plan for reopening bars, and fielded several questions about the state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website being taken offline.
The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith, and City of Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams.
The state had 4,813 infections recorded on Monday, an increase of 54 from Sunday and 181 since Saturday. Hospitalizations account for 77 total, up 12 from Sunday, with 12 on ventilators, that number unchanged. Of the 1,068 active cases in the state, 378 are in state corrections facilities.
On Sunday, 2,329 COVID-19 tests were given in the state, with a 2.8 percent positivity rate. On Saturday the governor announced, 550 tests were given in Forrest City. Of those tests, 290 results have been returned showing 24 positive.
Smith said the remainder of the Forrest City tests were expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.
Forrest City had been identified as a hot spot as its case numbers raised, attributed to an outbreak at the federal correctional facility there passed on to staff members who would interact in the community. Despite what had been referenced as a hot spot, Hutchinson showed a graphic which showed an overall down-turn in cases in that region based upon a seven-day rolling average.
The governor announced the reopening of bars in the state, beginning with bars associated with restaurants opening May 19, and stand-alone bars to open a week later, on May 26. Directives, Hutchinson said, would be forthcoming from the Department of Health and would reflect the directives issued to restaurants, such a percent of capacity and social distancing requirements.
When asked about enforcement, Smith said that the licensing standards for establishments would be the authority for enforcement, but added that going forward his hope was for Arkansans to be able to move away from specific enforcement as people internalized directives.
COVID-19 would likely be with us for a long time, Smith said, and with that people would need to take those acts on their own to assure such things as social distancing.
“People do need to make those choices to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Smith said.
The governor fielded several questions about what he has described as a “breach” of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website at his Saturday news briefing.
The PUA website was scheduled to open late last week in order to process unemployment claims made by freelance and gig-economy workers so they could receive unemployment benefits. The website was built specifically for this group and designed, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said at the time, to be able to process through the state’s standard unemployment assistance website once data was entered by applicants.
On Friday, Arkansas Times reported a flaw in the PUA website which exposed private data, including names and social security numbers, of applicants. The Times reported they were informed of the data opening by a caller who said he had discovered the flaw while using the website, called two state offices to report it, received no response, and called the Times to ask if they knew someone he could call.
An unscheduled COVID-19 news briefing was held Saturday where the governor spoke to the issue, including that the PUA website had been “breached” illegally.
On Monday, the governor said the data access had been “exploited.”
He went on to explain that his use of the term “exploited” meant the data had been viewed by someone who did not have the authority to view the data, and the matter had been turned over to law enforcement for an investigation.
Hutchinson was specifically asked by Arkansas Times editor Lindsey Miller what the caller had done that warranted classifying it as a breach or a violation of the law.
Hutchinson said that the state was required to notify its insurance carrier of unauthorized data access, which was when “You manipulate a system when you have access to a system you’re not allowed to access,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson, during the questions, confirmed that he had been invited to the White House and would be there Wednesday to meet with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The visit would be to discuss what Arkansas is doing to open back up, and to talk about pressures on food processing industry in Arkansas, he said.
