Gyms and fitness centers may reopen May 4, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced at his daily COVID-19 response news briefing Thursday. The reopening will require meeting very specific guidelines as developed by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Also presented Thursday was the increase in COVID-19 testing capacity and the premature response to the Arkansas Ready for Business grant applications.
Hutchinson was joined by Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith and Kelly Eichler, an owner of the Little Rock Athletic Club.
Arkansas has to date 3,255 cases of COVID-19, up 63 from Wednesday’s 3,192 cases, the lowest single-day increase “in quite some time,” the governor said. Currently 95 are in the hospital, up two from Wednesday, with 23 on ventilators, up five from the previous day.
Two additional deaths in the state due to COVID-19 bring that total up to 61, with 23 of those deaths from nursing home residents. Recoveries climbed 56 since Wednesday, for a total for 1,305. No additional infections in the Arkansas prison system were recorded, although the federal prison at Forrest City reported 14 new infections, bringing the total at that site to 101. No new staff infections at Forrest City were recorded.
Statistically a seven-day rolling average shows infections and hospitalizations falling off.
Gyms and fitness centers will be able to reopen May 4, the governor announced, with very specific restrictions in place, in some cases tighter restrictions than the general public health guidelines currently in place.
To reopen, gym and fitness centers have to follow these rules:
Screening for all staff and patrons
No entry for recent travelers to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans and overseas
Those with fever symptoms or recent contact with COVID-19 patients not allowed
Anyone with a compromised immune system not allowed
Temperature check for staff
Face coverings for staff and patrons, except when actively exercising
No pools, spas, showers or saunas
Hand sanitizer available
Equipment sanitized after each use
12-foot distancing when working out and during training sessions and classes
No personal contact
The 12-foot rule, Smith explained, was in excess of the 6-foot rule currently in place for social distancing. This was because the exhalation during exercise would reach farther.
Summer athletics and team sports are not included in the reopening of fitness facilities.
“We’re not ready for that yet,” the governor said.
Hutchinson said Arkansans could expect a late May announcement on team sports, currently closed until May 31. This included no basketball at gyms – Hutchinson’s personally preferred form of exercise – as germs could be passed on a ball.
A note of cautions was sounded along with the announcement: “I want to emphasize that social restrictions are still in place,” the governor said.
Hutchinson expressed concern that people would see the and recent reopening and assume the need for social distancing was no longer a requirement.
“It’s all up to us,” Hutchinson said, encouraging Arkansans to continue to follow public health guidelines on distancing, including wearing masks, and social contact.
“I’m calling on everyone to take this seriously,” he said.
Eichler said the Little Rock Athletic Club has a plan in place, and was willing to share the guidelines it created and were reviewed by UAMS, with other fitness facilities.
“The main part is sanitation,” she said.
Little Rock Athletic Club will have staff members throughout the facility to assist in sharing cleaning supplies. She referred to these staff members as “health guards.” A component of complying meant the club and moved equipment into storage so there could be a distance between clients working out.
“We still have to maintain a social distance to maintain our health,” Eichler said.
Relative to this she spoke about the needs for especially smaller facilities to become creative in meeting the needs of complying with Department of Health guidelines in reopening. She described one climbing gym which had sourced chalk with integral disinfectant in order to maintain sanitation requirements.
Health Department guidelines for gym and fitness centers are posted at health.arkansas.gov, Eichler said.
Wednesday, 2,520 tests for COVID-19 were recorded in the state, Smith said, with a 1.5 percent positive rate. These tests were process by a combination of the Department of Health, commercial labs and UAMS facilities. The majority of the test, just over 2,000, were done in commercial labs.
Meeting the requirements for testing was important in light of the requirement for testing within 48 hours of elective surgery, one of the guidelines as elective surgery was reopened last week, Smith said.
As a component of this, Smith announced AEL Laboratories in Memphis was adding a 1,500 COVID-19 test per day capability to its offering beginning next week. One thousand of those tests are being reserver for Arkansas Hospitals with a 24- to 38-hour turnaround for tests.
The governor admitted, to a question, that the roll-out of the Arkansas Ready for Business website was done prematurely this week, after he announced the program at Wednesday’s news briefing. The program, which at announcement was to provide $15 million in grants for Arkansas business to assist companies in meeting the public health requirements during the reopening phase, had not yet been approved by the legislative council. In making Wednesday’s announcement, Hutchinson said approval was required prior to the site going online.
Hutchinson blamed the premature opening on a combination of work-from-home staff and an eagerness to get the job done.
“The gun was jumped on that,” Hutchinson said. “I take responsibility for that.”
The website was taken down once the mistake was realized, after being online for about an hour.
In that hour, however, Hutchinson said the website recorded 2,300 requests for grant funding totaling $36 million. Of those applicants, 92 percent were businesses with fewer than 50 employees, and 59 percent were businesses with fewer that 10 employees, he said.
Of the amount of money requested, 57 percent came from businesses with fewer than 10 employees.
Hutchinson said he was “delighted” by the response, and the level of response “educated” his office. He downplayed questions of favoritism in the website roll-out notification. Trade groups, he said, were notified of the program being rolled out.
“The important thing is everyone is going to have an opportunity to go back online [once legislative approval is made],” the governor said.
