Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Thursday to create the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and the Chief Workforce Office, the governor’s press office announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.
Shortly after the release of the executive order, the governor announced the appointment of Mike Rogers as her Chief Workforce Officer. Rogers, the Senior Director of Maintenance and Refrigeration for Tyson Foods, Inc., received degrees from the University of Arkansas and currently serves on the Arkansas Workforce Education Council.
A teacher who has taught agriculture and industrial maintenance at Siloam Springs High School for 20 years, Rogers was the runner-up for the 2016 Arkansas Teacher of the Year and currently travels across the country with his team at Tyson Foods, Inc. to “conduct trainings on industrial maintenance, refrigeration and reliability engineering,” the news release about his appointment read.
“I’m pleased to announce that Mike Rogers will be Arkansas’ first-ever Chief Workforce Officer, overseeing the Workforce Cabinet and its initiatives,” the governor said, per the news release. “It’s time for our state to build a strong pipeline of skilled, qualified workers. Mike’s expertise will be crucial to getting that done. He has been on the ground floor of companies across our state, training young workers and developing technical education programs, making him the clear choice to lead our whole-of-government approach to this issue. I look forward to working together as we roll out a host of new programs to unleash a new era of growth and prosperity in our state.”
The governor’s executive order outlines that “it is the policy of this administration to create a single entity to coordinate and to assist in career and technical education,” the order reads. Additionally, the order states that fewer than 50 percent of high school graduates in Arkansas attend college or postsecondary training and that “Arkansans must have the skills to compete for employment in the current job market.”
Workforce Cabinet members will include the Commerce Secretary, Department of Corrections Secretary, Education Secretary, Department of Human Services Secretary, Department of Labor and Licensing Secretary and the Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary, the order reads. With the governor’s signing of the order, it is now effective.
The governor’s move on Thursday to release the executive order is part of a busy week of actions. On Tuesday night, the governor gave the official Republican response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address and on Wednesday, the governor released her education plan set to be released for consideration in the Arkansas State Legislature, titled “Arkansas LEARNS.”
