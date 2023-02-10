Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Thursday to create the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and the Chief Workforce Office, the governor’s press office announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.

Shortly after the release of the executive order, the governor announced the appointment of Mike Rogers as her Chief Workforce Officer. Rogers, the Senior Director of Maintenance and Refrigeration for Tyson Foods, Inc., received degrees from the University of Arkansas and currently serves on the Arkansas Workforce Education Council.

