Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday signed two bills into law — the Stand Your Ground legislation which eases the state’s restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense and the Voter ID legislation, which make the state's existing voter ID law even stricter by no longer allowing people without identification to cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit.
The Stand Your Ground measure removes the duty to retreat before deadly force is used.
Hutchinson acknowledged having often said “there is no compelling need for this legislation” but signed the bill while urging the General Assembly to pass a “complimentary” hate crimes bill in an effort to balance the scales.
He said that “after listening to fears of those opposed, I’m more convinced than ever that Arkansas must pass meaningful legislation” addressing hate crimes.
“It is a fundamental right of all citizens to feel safe,” he said.
He said the fact that law enforcement agencies and prosecutors did not oppose this Stand Your Ground bill was another factor in his decision to sign it into law.
Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said that while the Sheriff’s Association “remained neutral on the issue as a whole,” he personally and as sheriff, supported it.
“As Faulkner County Sheriff, I support the bill as written,” Ryals told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Everyone should have the right to defend themselves from death or serious bodily injury no matter where you as long as you are not violating any laws and you are not the aggressor.”
Shortly after the governor signed the bill, the National Rifle Association sent a statement applauding the governor and the state legislature for passing SB 24 and making stand your ground legislation the law.
“This law ensures the rights of law-abiding Arkansans are protected,” Jason Ouimet, National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action executive director, said. “Victims have little time to react when confronted with a criminal attack, they should not be required to try and run away before defending themselves. This is a common sense piece of self-defense legislation.”
Hutchinson said, about signing HB1112 (Voter ID) into law, that he has “consistently supported voter ID requirements as long as there’s assistance for anyone who doesn’t have ID.”
He pointed out HB1112 allows “anyone who doesn’t have photo ID [to] receive one free of charge.”
