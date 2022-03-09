Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed two bills, Senate Bill 103 and House Bill 1026, into law Tuesday morning that aim to help improve law enforcement in Arkansas and to increase confidence in police officers with the public in their training and professionalism.
House Bill 1026 created stipend programs to make Arkansas more competitive with law enforcement salaries. The bill increased the starting salary for state troopers to $54,000, an increase of more than $11,000.
This increase moves the state from seventh in the region to second in the region in the payment of state troopers, the governor said.
The House Bill also creates a one time stipend bonus of $5,000 for every certified, full-time law officer employed by the cities and counties in the state and includes new hires that will come on board by Jan. 3, 2023.
“It is not only a reward for our law enforcement officers, but it’s also a recruiting tool,” Hutchinson said.
Senate Bill 103 creates and funds a public safety program that will allocate $10 million worth of grants to purchase body cameras, bulletproof vests and other equipment in the hopes of building community confidence and professionalism for Arkansas law enforcement.
“Nothing is more important for the government to do than to ensure public safety,” Hutchinson said. “That is our No. 1 responsibility.”
