In his 200th COVID briefing since the pandemic began, Gov. Asa Hutchinson continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated against the virus on Tuesday.
The governor displayed a chart showing the difference in case rates by age group in January 2021 and August 2021 in relation to each group’s vaccination rate.
In children under 12, who aren’t currently eligible to receive the vaccine, the cases in August 2021 were 92% higher than in January 2021.
In people 65 and older, of which 70.2% are fully vaccinated, there were 42% fewer cases in August than in January.
“This really makes the case for vaccinations,” the governor said. “As the vaccination rates increase, the case rates decrease in every age group.”
Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said the state continues “make progress in regards to immunizations in the 12-18 age group,” noting 47% of that population had received one dose and 34.7% are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
“It is very important that these children continue to receive vaccines and that we try to immunize that entire population. It also points out the importance of the masks in school,” Dr. Romero said. “For the younger individuals, for those under 12 years of age, we have no vaccine at this time so it’s very important that masks be used in school in order to limit the spread. These have been shown to be effective in preventing infections and in limiting the spread of the virus within a closed setting. I can tell you from personal experience, they work. They clearly work.”
The state reported 1,544 new cases on Tuesday. Hospitalizations were down by 16, leaving 1,097 in Arkansas hospitals with COVID. The governor said the state had 33 ICU beds available as of Tuesday afternoon. Of those, “at least 14” are for COVID patients, he said.
The state reported 36 more deaths, bringing its COVID death toll to 7,334 people.
Since Monday, 6,771 more Arkansans received a vaccine.
