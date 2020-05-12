Gov. Asa Hutchinson held the Monday news briefing on the state’s response to the COVID-19 emergency from El Dorado. Opening remarks were made by Arkansas Speaker of the House and El Dorado resident Matthew Shepherd. Shepherd acknowledged the recent announcement that formerly El Dorado-based Murphy Oil was moving its headquarters to Houston, Texas, but “still, we have a lot of good things going on.”
Shepherd and the governor pointed out that Murphy USA, with its more than 600 employees, remained based in El Dorado.
While no formal announcements were made Monday, the governor explained what was being done to provide unemployment benefits in the state. He also expressed “distress” at how some were not taking social distancing and mask protocols seriously.
The governor was joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.
Arkansas had 4,043 positive COVID-19 tests, as of Monday afternoon. Of that number, 61 are currently in the hospital, with 11 on ventilators. Seven more people have died from the virus since Saturday, bringing the total death rate in Arkansas to 94 people.
COVID-19 infections are in 49 nursing homes in the state, with 289 residents and 172 staff infected.
No new cases were reported in Cummins Prison, which now has nine inmates in the hospital, one on the ventilator and seven deaths due to COVID-19. The federal correction facility in Forrest City now has 332 infections, up four since Saturday, and 16 staff members infected, up one since Saturday.
The state recorded 1,500 tests for COVID-19 for Saturday, and 1,200 for Sunday. Arkansas has 3,149 who have recovered from the disease.
Arkansas was in a good place overall, Hutchinson said, “because we didn’t shut down our complete economy.”
“Arkansas is in a good position, if not a best position of all the states, of doing a quick turnaround of our economy,” he said.
The state’s underlying strength was in two points, the state’s budget, and with that the state’s unemployment compensation fund of $780 million, Hutchinson said.
Preston spoke to the unemployment compensation, that the Department of Commerce will issue more than 100,000 checks this week.
The system supporting the payment process was “up and running,” Preston said, in order to provide an additional 13 weeks of unemployment payments reflecting CARES Act funding. Additionally, the system has received 23,000 new claims for pandemic employment assistance, this for claims by those impacted by COVID-19 who are freelance or gig-economy workers.
The system for those workers is being tested and expected to “issue checks in the next couple of weeks,” Preston said.
Applications may be made at the website arunemployment.com, Preston said.
The Arkansas Ready for Business grant program currently had 12,300 applications, Preston said, representing $14.7 million in grants requests. Of these requests, 94 percent were from businesses of 50 or fewer employees, and 46 percent were from women- and minority-owned businesses, he said.
Smith spoke to the importance of getting the health care system back up and running. He relayed the story of his parents who were fearful of a doctor’s appointment, both worried that one of them might catch the disease and worried that one, once infected, might give it to the other.
He explained to them the safety precautions which have been put in place in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Knowing this, they went to the doctor’s appointment, he said.
Smith added his concern that some people weren’t allowing conditions to be treated because they were afraid to go to the doctor of hospital.
“It’s going to take us getting back into confidence [in the medical system],” Smith said.
Questions about a Fort Smith facility, Temple Live, and its plans to host a May 15 concert drew a stern response from Hutchinson.
The concern would take place three days before the anticipated Phase II date of Arkansas’s reopening, and would be in advance of the state’s requirement for large venues to wait until May 18 for operations.
The venue had submitted a plan to be able to put on the concert, and the plan “has not been approved,” Hutchinson said, calling it “insufficient.”
Hutchinson spoke to his being distressed that some businesses were not following proper protocol, which was in terms encouraging customers to not follow proper protocol in social distancing and wearing masks.
Businesses need to set a proper example to customers, the governor said, calling upon business to “take it seriously and being disciplined in behaviors.”
Smith spoke to what enforcement is possible if an individual or business does not follow proper protocols outlined in state directives.
An individual may receive an order of isolation, while a business can have its license revoked.
Both Smith and Hutchinson downplayed this level of enforcement, with Hutchinson saying “I want to rely on the good sense of Arkansans.”
