Arkansas had 687 new cases of COVID-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday in his regular pandemic response briefing. Of the new cases, 519 were active in the community for a cumulative total of 4,750 active community cases.
An additional 17 hospitalizations have been recorded since Wednesday for a total of 284. Of the hospitalized, 66 patients are on ventilators, an increase of eight since Wednesday. Two deaths have been recorded since Wednesday for a cumulative total of 242.
Since Wednesday, the state recorded 559 more recoveries from COVID-19.
Washington and Benton Counties continue to lead the way in new cases, while Pulaski, Lonoke and Sebastian Counties also recorded elevated numbers of cases since Wednesday.
Since Wednesday, 6,652 tests have been completed for a total of 141,515 tests in the month of June. Arkansas is testing 925 residents per 10,000 in the state, the governor said.
In the northwest part of the state – Benton and Washington counties – the seven-day rolling average of new cases is going down, despite the two counties leading the way in new cases frequently.
Despite the encouraging signs, Washington County’s testing rate of their population is significantly lower than Benton County and the overall state testing rate. The governor and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said the state hopes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials will give the state feedback on how they can better increase the testing rate in Washington County.
In the tests Washington County has completed, the positivity rate has been significantly higher than in Benton County. The governor said the high positivity rate means the state is targeting testing well.
As in previous briefings, the governor stressed the importance of wearing face masks in public. However, he said requiring face masks in public was the wrong move and insisted the focus should be on educating residents about the importance of wearing masks.
“If you start penalizing or make [wearing masks] mandatory, there’s a resistance against that, there’s not broad public acceptance of it and it throws the whole thing in shambles and [you] lose credibility,” the governor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.