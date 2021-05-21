Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will end the state’s public health emergency in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic when it expires on May 30, he announced in a news conference at the State Capitol on Thursday.
The governor said he decided to end the emergency, which has been in effect since March 2020, due to a variety of factors, including a decrease in hospitalizations and the availability of coronavirus vaccines to much of the state’s population.
“[Arkansans] know what to do,” the governor said. “It is not a [public health] emergency. It is a maintenance of effort in terms of our vaccines and managing the pandemic.”
Despite his decision to let the state’s public health emergency expire, the governor said Arkansans still needed to remain vigilant and aware of the threat of COVID-19.
“It is still important to understand that [Arkansas] is in a pandemic,” the governor said. “Ending the public health emergency does not change the fact that we still have the COVID-19 virus in our communities, [that] our public health system has to deal with it [and] that we need to get our vaccines out to [Arkansans].”
Almost all the governor’s orders which came into effect during the public health emergency have been written into law and will not be affected by the decision to end the health emergency, the governor said.
One order, which provided additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to Arkansans in need is in jeopardy due to the governor’s decision to let the emergency expire. The governor said the state will work to find a solution to continue to provide needed SNAP benefits to Arkansans ahead of the expiration of his order addressing them in June.
The governor also announced an incentive for state executive branch agency employees to get vaccinated on Thursday. Every executive branch state agency employee who receives at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine will receive a $100 bonus, the governor said.
Over 25,000 state employees would be eligible for the incentive, the governor said, adding that if the state reaches its goal to have at least 70 percent of its employees vaccinated the total cost of the incentive program would reach $3.6 million.
“Our state workers are providing an environment for the public to do business,” the governor said. “We want the public to know we’re doing everything we can to make [state offices] safe and to have employees vaccinated.”
Contract employees are not eligible for the bonus, the governor said. While the incentive is currently only available to executive branch level employees, the governor said other independent state agencies have reached out to him and expressed interest in the idea.
