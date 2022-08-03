Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented the findings of the state’s School Safety Commission interim report in a ness conference on Tuesday at the State Capitol.
The commission – called into session in June by the governor in the aftermath of the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed – came up with several recommendations in their interim report.
“[The Uvalde shooting] served as a reminder that the threat of violence in our schools has not abated and continues to be real,” the governor said, explaining his rationale for calling the commission into session. “We have to act with a renewed sense of urgency to protect our children.”
Speaking on the state’s progress since the last time he called the commission into session in 2018 in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting in which 17 people were killed, the governor said most of the recommendations from their 2018 report have been put into effect.
In 2018, districts across the state employed 315 school resources officers (SROs). Now, after recommendations made in the previous report, 460 SROs are employed across the state. Additionally, 611 SROs and other law enforcement personnel have been trained in youth mental health issues, another recommendation from the 2018 report, the governor said.
“[The School Safety Commission] stresses the importance of implementing comprehensive strategies,” Commission Chair and University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute Director Cheryl May said in her comments following the governor.
Comprehensive strategies recommended by the commission in the interim report include the expansion of youth mental health training to all school personnel, as well as making sure all students have access to mental health services. Commission members have also recommended all districts have behavioral threat assessment teams, as well as school safety coordinators, to “ensure a culture of compliance,” the governor said.
In two final recommendations the governor outlined, the commission recommended every school have an armed presence at all times and a change to the state law requiring doors at schools. Currently, schools are required by fire code laws to have all doors and exits unlocked during school hours. The commission, and the governor, want the law changed to ensure all doors are locked during school hours.
“These recommendations require an investment of real dollars by local school districts,” the governor said.
To help provide districts with the funding they need to implement the commission’s recommendations, the governor said he’s introducing a $50 million school safety grant program for the General Assembly to vote on during next week’s special session. Funding for the grant program would come from the state’s $1.6 billion budget surplus and be overseen by the state’s Department of Education.
In other news from Tuesday’s press conference, the governor said July’s revenue report came out almost $27 million above forecast.
“[July’s revenue report] reflects the strength of the Arkansas economy [and] reinforces the need to lower our tax rates that is planned in the special session next week,” the governor said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
