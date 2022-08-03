Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented the findings of the state’s School Safety Commission interim report in a ness conference on Tuesday at the State Capitol.

The commission – called into session in June by the governor in the aftermath of the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed – came up with several recommendations in their interim report.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.