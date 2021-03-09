Faulkner County was once again in the top counties for new cases of COVID-19, according to information released by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday.
The governor delayed his weekly briefing until Thursday, when he plans to mark the one year anniversary of COVID-19 in the state in a news conference at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.
The ADH on Tuesday reported 432 news cases in the state, including 28 in Faulkner County.
The state had 3,461 active cases and 317 people hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday afternoon. Four more people had died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s toll to 5,357 people.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement that he is buoyed to see declining hospitalizations and increasing vaccinations.
“We continue to see a decrease in active cases and hospitalizations compared to last week,” he said. “Also, an additional 104,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since last Tuesday. Our continued mitigation efforts, including vaccination, masking, and social distancing, will get us closer to the end of this pandemic.”
The other top counties for cases Tuesday included Washington County with 62, Benton County with 47, Garland County with 42 and Pulaski County with 26.
For more information, you can visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/ programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.
