Arkansas’s rate of unemployment in May remained stable at 4.4 percent, unchanged from April, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The state’s unemployment rate remained below the national rate, as it has throughout the pandemic, according to the report, which the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released Thursday.
“The state’s unemployment rate continues to be more than a full percentage point below the national average,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “It is also encouraging that the state saw growth in jobs in manufacturing, hospitality, and food services. Our workforce is in a transition now.
“Some are seeking retraining opportunities and others are delaying their return to employment. With workforce training programs available and with the urgent demand for workers, this is an excellent time for those who left the labor force during the pandemic to transition to a higher-skills job or a better-paying job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.