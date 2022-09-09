Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the launch of an enhanced version of the state’s online Ready for Life platform on Wednesday, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin by the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE).
In partnership with technology provider FutureFit AI, Ready for Life’s new web-based platform incorporates artificial intelligence with the ultimate goal of providing Arkansans with personalized career guidance, ADE’s news release read.
“Ready for Life represents what can be achieved when state government and our partners in the private sector harness the power of technology for the benefit of Arkansas citizens,” the governor said, per the news release. “This platform is an example of how we can use technology to erase barriers to success for our citizens. Ready for Life gives everyone an opportunity to reach their full potential, and lead productive, fulfilling and prosperous lives in Arkansas.”
The governor first introduced Ready for Life in January of 2021 to connect job seekers with employers in Arkansas. Started with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, the total cost of the initiative came in at just under $15 million. As part of the initiative, $4.5 million went to two-year institutions across the state to expand workforce training opportunities.
Ready for Life clients have used the site to build their skills, while employers have used it to advertise their open positions and connect with prospective applicants. The new platform that went online on Wednesday incorporates the lessons the state has learned during the first year of the initiative’s existence, ADE’s news release read.
“The new platform incorporates learnings from the first year of the program and aims to provide every user access to economic opportunity through personalized recommendations of career and learning pathways based on their unique background and needs,” ADE’s news release read.
ADE Chief Operating Officer Gina Windle spoke similarly to the governor in saying the new platform expands the program’s offerings and services for Arkansans.
“This relaunch represents an amazing opportunity for Arkansas,” Windle said. “This platform is more than just a job listing site; it incorporates career pathway guidance powered by artificial intelligence for each and every user. This enables us to give all Arkansans a robust, dynamic and personalized path to accessing training, learning and exploring job offerings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.