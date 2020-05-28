The emphasis was on northeast Arkansas at Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Wednesday news briefing on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor also spoke to particular populations impacted by the virus, including those under 17 years old and the Latino community. The briefing was held in Jonesboro.
The governor was joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.
On Wednesday, Arkansas had 6,277 COVID-19 cases reported, up 97 from Tuesday’s 6,180. Hospitalizations were “almost at our peak,” Smith said, of 109, adding one to Tuesday’s number. Of that group, 22 are on ventilators, up four from Tuesday.
In nursing homes, 364 residents and 224 staff were recorded as infected, up three and nine respectively since Tuesday.
Tests for COVID-19 since Tuesday were 4,033, one of the highest number days on record. Of that group, a 1.9 percent positivity rate was shown. The goal for 2 percent of the state to be tested in May, 60,000 people, has been exceeded with 66,299 tests having been performed. Since the start of the pandemic through Wednesday, 117,076 tests have been performed in Arkansas.
Currently 4,424 are recorded as having recovered, up 92 since Tuesday.
The governor, in presenting statistics on the pandemic, presented that the current fastest-rising age group for infections are those 17 and under, showing a 46 percent increase between May 17-23.
Young people “think they’re invincible,” the governor said, using this statistic to support the importance of that group, as any group, following public health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing a mask. The problem, Hutchinson said, repeating a point he made at the Tuesday briefing, is that while this young group has a good chance of recovery from the virus, they might pass it to in a higher risk group, such as those over 65 or with an underlying health condition, who is at a much higher risk of being impacted by the disease.
This needed to be kept in mind as plans for summer camp openings and team sports were being made, Hutchinson said.
Smith drilled down into statistics specific to the Jonesboro and Craighead County region. That area had been identified as a hot spot by Smith in the past, which he stated was no longer the case, the county being below the state average, he said.
The county had tested at a higher rate, with 394 tests per 10,000 population, over the state average of 383 per 10,000.
Of the recent tests in the county, it had shown a 4 percent positivity rate. The Latino population, which makes up 5.2 percent of the county’s population, represented 13.6 percent of its COVID-19 tests. The majority of cases in the county which tested positive, 85 percent, were in Jonesboro, with the 25-44 age group representing 40 percent of those infected.
Smith said that the recent reopening did not indicate as a factor in the rising number of infections and hospitalizations.
Through contact tracing, less than 1 percent reported going to a barber shop, with seven-tenths of a percent having attended church, and three-tenths of a percent having been in a hotel or motel, Smith said.
The governor called out for the economic recovery as well as the health recovery, that businesses which are opening need our support, he said.
The governor also added the importance of people getting back to work.
To those currently on unemployment Hutchinson said: “As the opportunity comes to you to go back to work, go back to work.”
