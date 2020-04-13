Patience was at the center of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s message Monday as he gave the latest update on the COVID-19 impact upon Arkansas.
Hutchinson was joined by Dr. Nate Smith of the Arkansas Department of Health and A.J. Gary of the Department of Emergency Management.
Arkansas had 1,410 COVD-19 cases, as of Monday afternoon. This was the largest single-day increase in the state, with 130 new cases registered Monday. Hutchinson cautioned that the number reflects an effective surge in reporting due to testing inside federal and sate prisons in Arkansas.
The Federal Corrections facility in Forrest City has reported 55 cases, including staff and inmates after a round of testing there.
The state prison at Cummins had tested inmates in its single high-security barracks and found 43 of the 46 inmates in that barracks infected with the virus.
Hutchinson presented a series of graphs demonstrating the progress of the disease in Arkansas showing that COVID-19 new hospitalizations have steadily declined since an April 11 peak. This did not mean, he cautioned, that Arkansas had passed its total number of infections, but instead reflected the “curve flattening” by practicing social distancing, avoiding groups and wearing masks have avoided a spike in infections.
“Keep in mind, we have not reached our peak,” Hutchinson said. “It is not time to let up.”
The state was originally projected to see a peak number of cases, and demands for hospital beds, the week of April 24. With, however, public health practices that peak has been moved to April 29, Hutchinson said.
The governor stressed that despite the graphs showing a positive trend away from a peak of hospitalizations a public health emergency remained in place. He acknowledged there had been calls to “open things back up,” but that in light of projections, current mandates would remain in place.
“We can not change the direction we are going at the present time,” Hutchinson said, adding encouragement to continue to practice social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings.
The governor announced the appointment of a Medical Advisory Board for post-peak COVID-19.
The board, made up of seven leading epidemiologists, will be charged with developing a plan for the state to avoid any resurgence in COVID-19 infections.
Dr. Smith presented a more detailed breakdown of the numbers, including that the Centers for Disease Control had been “taking the lead” in testing at the Forrest City prison.
He added that Summer Camps will likely be closed in Arkansas, with a specific directive to come “soon.”
The problem, Smith said, was that the camps would start opening in May with counselors coming on site and that “highly congregated atmosphere” coupled with people gathering from different areas of the country could lead to more infections.
Smith, to questions from reporters, was hesitant to give a specific date as to when camps would be able to open but that as late as June “seemed unlikely.”
Hutchinson also fielded questions regarding a lawsuit filed today by Little Rock Family Planning and its state-mandated closing.
The lawsuit was “not unexpected,” he said, but since the clinic was doing elective procedures the state’s call for it to close “was the same action toward this clinic as any other clinic.”
