Arkansas saw its biggest single-day increase yet on Thursday with 878 more people testing positive for COVID-19, the governor announced.
"This is the most cases we've had in one day," he said.
Two more Arkansans have died with the virus since Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 279. Of the new cases, 35 were from Faulkner County.
The governor — along with Secretary of State John Thurston and the chairmen of the Republican and Democratic parties of Arkansas — addressed absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
The governor said he supported Thurston's interpretation of the statue “to apply to health concerns related to COVID-19."
“I am pleased to say that I am in full agreement with the secretary of state’s interpretation of this and I fully support that and will work to implement that," later noting voters would not need to have pre-existing health conditions or COVID-19 to qualify. "We might disagree on a lot of different issues but on this issue — when it comes to easier access to the polls and a safe environment during COVID-19 — we are all in a agreement.”
Thurston said that in 2016, 42,000 absentee ballots were cast in Arkansas and he currently expects the state could see 100,000-150,000 or more absentee ballots this year.
The governor announced there would be " canvassers out on various ballot issues this weekend," noting some canvassers are from out-of-state, including Arizona, which is currently a hot spot for the virus.
"I encourage everyone, when you’re out, to wear a mask," he said.
In order to request an absentee ballot, registered voters can contact their local county clerk or download and mail in an application from the secretary of state's website at https://www.sos.arkansas.gov. The deadline to request an absentee ballot online is Oct. 27. Registered voters can submit an absentee ballot in person to the county clerk until Nov. 2.
For anyone who isn't yet registered to vote, the deadline to be able to vote in this general election is Oct. 5.
