Gov. Asa Hutchinson repeatedly emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in his weekly briefing on Thursday at the State Capitol.
Since February, nearly 91% of the cases, 93% of the hospitalizations and 92% of the deaths were people who were not fully inoculated against the virus.
“Vaccination is your best path to avoiding hospitalization or serious consequences from this, so we’re continuing the emphasis on vaccinations,” the governor said.
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 3,549 new cases in the state since Wednesday, with the governor noting “certainly some of these are coming from the schools.”
“It’s not necessarily unexpected, but we were hoping that kind of spike would not happen,” he said.
Since Wednesday, 38 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and five more people have gone on ventilators. Sixteen more people have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,581.
Only 8,776 doses of the vaccine were administered since Wednesday.
“That’s not as high as it has been in recent days,” the governor said, adding he would prefer to see 10,000 doses per day.
He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics indicate 51.2% of the state’s population have now been at least partially vaccinated.
“We want to continue to increase that because that will bring us, ultimately, the relief that we want,” Hutchinson said.
He said the state will deliver more than 500,000 high filtration masks to school districts this week, of which 325,000 are masks designed for children.
He applauded school boards and school leadership “across the board in Arkansas.”
He said of the 262 school districts in the state, 118 adopted a mask policy; 87 chose not to require masks; and 57 have taken no formal action on masks.
“School districts are weighing this decision very carefully. They’re listening to people and they’re making a judgement based upon what they see as the best public health outcome for the students in their district,” the governor said.
He also commended the University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University, the University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas Tech University for adopting mask mandates.
He said state officials are “currently developing plans to implement” third doses, or booster shots, for everyone 12 years and older. Currently, a booster dose has been approved only for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. The governor said he expects approval for booster shots for everyone to pass in the next few weeks.
“We’re working with our pharmacists, our hospitals, and making sure that we will have the vaccines [when the time comes],” he said.
