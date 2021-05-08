The Arkansas Department of Health reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday update.
The state reported 2,176 active cases; 175 hospitalized, which is down by two from Thursday; 37 of those on ventilators, which is up three from Thursday.
Two more people have died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the state’s death toll to 5,759 people.
The state conducted 3,086 PCR tests and 573 antigen (or rapid) tests, the ADH reported.
ADH said the top counties for new cases were Benton County with 37; Pulaski and Washington counties with 24 each; and Faulkner County with 17. Faulkner County has been in the top counties for new cases all week.
Since Thursday, 12,888 more Arkansans had received a vaccine, according to the ADH, for a total of 1,790,444.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in a statement released with the day’s totals, said the state has plenty of vaccines available and urged Arkansans to get inoculated as soon as possible.
“We continue to see similar case numbers to last week’s report. Our vaccine supply in the state is plentiful, and we are prepared to vaccinate any Arkansan 16 and older,” he said. “Check with the Department of Health to find a vaccine appointment near you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.