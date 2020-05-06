Arkansas is open for out-of-state recreational travelers, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday.
The loosening of restrictions has very specific guidelines, including travelers from what are identified as infection hot spot areas of the county not being open for lodging in Arkansas. The governor also disclosed the extension of the state’s emergency declaration and how the state ranks in its overall infection rate.
The pandemic’s impact on prisons in the state was also discussed.
The governor was joined by Secretary, Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith and Secretary or Parks, Tourism and Heritage Stacy Hurst.
Arkansas had 3,496 COVID-19 infections recorded Tuesday, up 38 from Monday. Of those 38, four are in Cummins Prison. There were 89 people the hospital for the virus, down two from Monday, and 16 were on ventilators, showing no change since Monday. To date 83 people have died of the disease, raising that number by two since Monday.
Since Monday, 1,270 people were tested, which was a small amount down, the governor said. This was attributed to a testing lag due to the weekend, Hutchinson said.
Forty-five nursing homes have either a staff member or client, or both, recorded as having the disease, for a total of 261 residents, up 16 from Monday, and 148 staff, up one from Monday. Thirty-two in nursing homes have died due to COVID-19.
Two thousand fifty have recovered from COVID19 in Arkansas, up 34 in the past 24 hours.
Cummins Prison, long a hot spot in the state for the disease, has added three infections, bringing that number to 876. Smith said those with symptoms have led to additional testing in the facility, in additional barracks as opposed to the single barracks initial identified as a hot spot.
“We may have additional cases from Cummins unit,” Smith said.
The federal correctional facility at Forrest City has 264 infections, up 92, this latter number not yet added to state totals, Smith said. Staff there is now being tested for possible infection.
Hutchinson expressed some consternation on the delays in testing at the Forrest City unit, being handled by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the United State Bureau of Prisons.
“[They’re] finally doing the testing we’d like to have seen them do before, particularly of staff,” Hutchinson said.
Smith cautioned that the increased testing inside prisons may lead to a statistical spike in infection rates before the week was out.
The lodging announcement made by the governor opens up hotels and motels to return to accepting out-of-state travelers as lodgers. This is not, however, opened to residents of hot spot areas, currently identified as New York, New Jersey, New Orleans and Connecticut, the governor said. Residents of those areas coming to Arkansas are expected to self-quarantine for 14 days prior to movement in-state.
What states, regions, or cities are classified as hot spots will be updated by the Department of Health, the governor said.
Smith said the hot spot declaration was not an exact science, while also stating some areas, citing New York and New Orleans, would likely remain as hot spots for a while.
The objective was to allow hotels and lodges to “extend occupancy to those coming from neighboring states,” the governor said.
Hurst said the lodging industry had been hard hit by pandemic restrictions. She assured hotels currently have “strong protocols” in place to assure safety both for staff and guests. State park lodging protocols include not just sanitization, but PPE for staff, she said.
In all cases Department of Health and CDC guidelines will be followed, Hurst said.
Hutchinson said parks were still instructed to “watch for crowd sizes” and assure social distancing protocols were being followed.
“We’re still in a health emergency,” the governor said.
The governor opened the conference with the announcement he had signed a declaration extending the state’s emergency, originally due to expire May 21, for 45 days. The possibility of further extension would be reviewed during that time, he said.
Arkansas is, the governor said, is one of the better states in the country right now for infection rates and hospitalizations. He presented two United States maps, one from CDC and one from CNN, showing Arkansas as one of the few states with a decreasing percentage of infections.
Smith, during his presentation, stated guidance on the use of swimming pools will be updated and presented later this week, including allowing lap/lane pool use in gyms. Recreational pools use will be included in the forthcoming directive, he said.
The governor was asked what people were doing so infection rates are still going up.
“They’re not doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” the governor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.