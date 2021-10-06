“Governors of Arkansas,” the newest exhibit at the Old State House Museum is now open to the public. After being delayed for over a year, the museum is excited to share this permanent exhibit that complements the “First Ladies of Arkansas” exhibit. The new gallery will allow visitors to learn about the 45 governors that have led the state.
“I’ve had the pleasure of visiting with guests at the Old State House and so many cite the First Ladies of Arkansas Gallery as their favorite exhibit,” Stacy Hurst, secretary of the department, said. “I have a feeling this new permanent exhibit focused on the lives of our governors is going to be the perfect pairing for the museum and will enhance the offerings at this iconic institution that is already a terrific driver for tourism in downtown Little Rock.”
“The pandemic delayed our opening, but we are very proud to finally share this exhibit with the people of Arkansas,” Arkansas Heritage Director Jimmy Bryant said. “The staff at the Old State House Museum have done a terrific job with the curation for the Governors of Arkansas Gallery. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”
The Old State House Museum is the original state capitol of Arkansas. Since 1833, when construction began, the building and its grounds have witnessed many of the most important events in Arkansas history.
In 1951, the Old State House became a museum and began collecting artifacts belonging to Arkansas governors a year later with the acquisition of a portrait of Gov. Jefferson Davis.
Since then, the collection has grown to include more than 2,000 items ranging from Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller’s iconic “WR” campaign pins and Gov. Orval Faubus’s chicken-shaped cufflinks to Gov. Mike Huckabee’s duck call and the shoes worn by Gov. Mike Beebe on the campaign trail.
Both the “First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times” and “Governors of Arkansas” galleries are part of the “First Families of Arkansas” exhibit, which have gone through different iterations over the years. This latest update of the governors’ gallery takes advantage of technology with interactive kiosks, including one that allows visitors to become a part of history by capturing photos of themselves that are integrated into newspaper images from some of the state’s most historic moments.
“Our team has been experimenting with the photo kiosk, and we are sure our visitors are going to love it,” Old State House Museum Director Bill Gatewood said. “Our team has been transported back in time to the Great Depression, the moment that Bill Clinton was elected as president and more.”
The gallery features artifacts and images from different governors intermingled in sections that highlight different points along the governors’ journeys: origins, campaigns, inaugurations, terms in office and accomplishments after serving.
“When you walk in, visitors are struck with nostalgia because they see campaign slogans, buttons and commercials from days gone by representing politicians from different parties and parts of the state,” Jo Ellen Maack, curator, said. “We can not wait for visitors to see a sampling of the artifacts we’ve collected and, from time to time, we will change out items utilizing our vast collection to freshen up the gallery.”
To schedule group tours of the Old State House, including the new exhibit, please contact our education department at 501-324-9685. For media interested in arranging an interview and photo opportunity with our staff, please contact Colton Faull at colton.faull@arkansas.gov or 501-324-9597.
