Grace Presbyterian Church in Conway will hold a special worship service and choir concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.
The focus of the service, “The Peace of the Nativity,” will be on events at the manger in Bethlehem. It will highlight “the blessings of Christ’s birth shared through scripture, music, and poetry,” Choir Director Lyle Rupert said.
The service will begin with the processional hymn “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” sung jointly by the choir and congregation, with musical accompaniment. Musicians include Laura Deem on flute, Beth and Sarah Hays on handbells, Emma Miller on cello and Rupert on piano. Deem, the Hayses and Rupert are all members of Grace. Miller is a freshman at Hendrix College and a member of the Hendrix orchestra.
Several of the musical renditions will also be accompanied by one or more of the musicians.
The service intersperses musical numbers by the chancel choir, traditional hymns sung by the congregation and Advent and Christmas scriptures, as well as the reading of four poems by modern Christian poets that reflect how Christ’s coming can impact the modern the world. The scriptures will be read by members of the congregation.
Rupert said the concert is designed to be a worship service rather than a performance, with a mood that is peaceful, serene and worshipful so that those participating may experience the wonder and blessings of the birth of Jesus and try to understand the meaning of God’s grace.
The recessional, also with instrumental accompaniment and joint singing by choir and congregation, will be “Of the Father’s Love Begotten.”
The public is invited to join the congregation for this meaningful worship service. The church is located at 1010 Hogan Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.