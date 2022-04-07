Grace Presbyterian Church in Conway has several events planned in observance of Holy Week (April 10-17).
At 10:30 a.m. on Palm Sunday, the congregation will observe Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem with the waving of palms, and Pastor Terry Simm will continue his Lenten series on the Ten Commandments. His topic will be “The Wounds of Coveting Power,” based on Exodus 20:17.
On Maundy Thursday, Jesus’ last supper with his disciples will be commemorated by a soup supper at 6 p.m., followed by a worship service. Simm will speak on “The Wounds of False Testimony,” and communion will be offered.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Good Friday, Lay Pastor Jim Hayes will lead a Tenebrae Service to remind us of the darkness that fell at Jesus’ death on the cross.
At 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, Simm’s topic will be “By His Wounds We Are Healed.” Special music of celebration will be provided by a handbell rendition of “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name,” a men’s ensemble singing “Christ the Lord is Risen Today,” and the chancel Choir singing “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.
The church gathers at 1010 Hogan Lane in Conway. Guests are welcome.
