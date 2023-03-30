Grace Presbyterian Church (ECO) in Conway has planned several special activities and services in observance of Holy Week, April 2-9.
The congregation will begin the week with its annual palm-waving Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. in celebration of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The prelude, by the handbell quartet, will be “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna.” The anthem will be “The Holy City,” and “Alleluia! Alleluia!” will end the service.
On Maundy Thursday, a simple meal of soup and bread will be eaten at 6 p.m. in remembrance of the Last Supper, followed by 6:30 worship with communion. The Rev. Terry Simm’s sermon, titled “Facing Denial,” will be based on Matt. 26. The anthem, by the chancel choir will be “At the Table of the Lord.”
There will be two services on Good Friday. A contemplative service will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Congregants will enjoy special music provided by Eloise Stowe, pianist; Laura Deem, flutist; Lyle Rupert, organist; and Sylvia Wallace, violinist, while they are meditating. Musical selections include “The Seven Last Words,” “Were You There?” “What Wondrous Love Is This” and “There is a Fountain.”
Lay Pastor Jim Hays will lead the 6:30 p.m. service on The Way of the Cross, also known as the Stations of the Cross, a practice of using events of the last hours of Jesus’ life for prayer and meditation. This liturgical practice dates from the earliest Christians, who retraced the actual route of Jesus’ journey from the hall of Pilate, where he was condemned to death, to the site of his execution on Golgotha. The service will include traditional hymns associated with the cross and will conclude with a Tenebrae or gradual darkening of the sanctuary until total darkness is reached at the last station, Jesus’ death. The anthem will be “Lamb of God,” and the postlude will be ‘Beneath the Cross of Jesus” with Laura Deem on flute.
Simm’s sermon topic at Easter Sunday’s communion service will be “Facing the Future,” based on Matt. 28:1-10. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. The chancel choir will sing “Holy Is He” with trumpet accompaniment.
The church meets at 1010 Hogan Lane, and members of the public will be welcomed at all services.
