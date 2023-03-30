Grace Presbyterian Church (ECO) in Conway has planned several special activities and services in observance of Holy Week, April 2-9.

The congregation will begin the week with its annual palm-waving Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. in celebration of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The prelude, by the handbell quartet, will be “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna.” The anthem will be “The Holy City,” and “Alleluia! Alleluia!” will end the service.

