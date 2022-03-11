Longtime Faulkner County resident and educator Nancy Graddy has announced her candidacy for the office of Faulkner County Justice of the Peace for District 11, vying to fill the vacant seat left by outgoing Justice John C. Pickett.
Graddy, originally from Little Rock, graduated from Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from Hendrix College. After teaching school in Tennessee, she returned to Conway as a substitute teacher for Conway Public Schools and has served in the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO).
She and Larry Graddy have two children, Tara Graddy Simmons and the late Brad Graddy, and two grandchildren, Spencer and Morgan Simmons.
A life-long member and leader in the Faulkner County Junior Auxiliary and the Faulkner County Master Gardeners and a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Conway where she has served on several committees and was selected to join the Board of Trustees, Graddy said she is committed to providing the same scrupulous leadership for Faulkner County.
“I am a fiscal conservative. I will not vote to spend taxpayers’ money without thoroughly researching the issues,” Graddy said. She added that she supports the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department and municipal police departments in practices enhancing and promoting public safety.
Graddy said she supports the expansion of the county’s infrastructure, particularly the county judge’s efforts to expand the county’s road network and the mayors’ efforts to enhance cities’ streets by continuing to work cooperatively. She said she also feels strongly about the future of the county’s animal shelter.
“It’s important that the county move forward with the remodeling of the animal shelter and support funding for the operation of the remodeled shelter,” she said. “I’m proud to be an active member of the Faulkner County community, and I want to serve on the quorum court to help continue to make Faulkner County one of the best places in Arkansas.”
To contact Graddy, email nancygraddy@gmail.com.
