Alzheimer’s Arkansas announces that its CareLink Caregiver Support Grant for respite care is now open for those living in Pulaski, Faulkner, Saline, Lonoke, Prairie or Monroe counties that have a diagnosis of dementia at any age.
This $500 grant is also available for those 60 years or older with a chronic illness requiring a caregiver. There are no income restrictions.
