Nonprofits in Faulkner County can go to arcf.org/givingtree to apply online for grants through Community Foundation of Faulkner County, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications must be submitted online by Feb. 15.
“Since our affiliate was formed in 2001, we’ve awarded $4.35 million in grants to benefit Faulkner County,” Executive Director Shelley Mehl said. “We are asking that each grant proposal show how the funds will be used to address at least one Aspire Arkansas indicator for Faulkner County and to claim their profile on Guidestar. Tying the request back to an identified issue in Faulkner County will be an important part of our evaluation process.”
Barrett Petty, chairperson of the grants committee, said: “The committee is interested in grant requests for new or existing programs, operational costs and initiatives to build capacity. Our goal is to reach as many nonprofits as possible with this information and receive more compelling grant requests than previous years.”
For more detailed information about the grants criteria, email faulknercounty @arcf.org.
This year, the Community Foundation is accepting three different kinds of proposals:
Projects with a special emphasis on early literacy are eligible for Early Literacy grants. Applicants who fit into this focus area should look for the application titled “Early Literacy.” Proposals for Early Literacy should be aimed at increasing local students’ literacy through one or more of five focus areas: 1) parent and community engagement, 2) school readiness, 3) classroom instruction, 4) chronic absence prevention and intervention, or 5) summer learning loss prevention. Emphasis should be on children ages 0 to 8.
Proposals for programs that provide hunger relief in Faulkner County are eligible for our Stop Hunger Endowment Grant. This endowed fund was established in 2009 to address the issue of hunger in Faulkner County. Please note that you’re applying for a Hunger Grant in your narrative.
Proposals serving all other charitable purposes in Faulkner County are eligible for Giving Tree Grants, Arkansas Community Foundation/Faulkner County established the Giving Tree Endowment to make grants that capitalize on exceptional opportunities which address current needs. Giving Tree grants place an emphasis on local philanthropy with local donors making gifts to grow the endowment, local decision-making to award the grants and local grantee agencies leveraging the grant funding to change lives in our communities. Since its inception in 2001, the Faulkner County Giving Tree program has made 210 grants of nearly $320,000. Priority is given to organizations based in Faulkner County; however, the Community Foundation will consider applications from organizations based in other areas if they can demonstrate that their program will provide direct services to people in Faulkner County. Applications for causes other than literacy can be submitted by completing the Giving Tree application.
The deadline for all three applications is Feb. 15.
Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Faulkner County is eligible to apply. Other applicants may be considered if the project has a clear charitable purpose for the public benefit. Grants are not made to individuals. Applications will be reviewed by a grantmaking committee from Faulkner County affiliate volunteer board.
“Through local Giving Tree grants, our state’s nonprofit organizations find support as they implement great ideas to improve their communities,” Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said. “Giving Tree grants are selected by local people in each of our affiliate areas and awarded to local organizations.”
Funding for the Giving Tree program comes from hundreds of Arkansas donors who support the work of the Community Foundation. Donations to this endowment fund are accepted year-round.
Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $250 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.