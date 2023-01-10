Nonprofits in Faulkner County can go to arcf.org/givingtree to apply online for Giving Tree Grants through Faulkner County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications must be submitted online by Feb. 15.

“Since our affiliate was formed in 2001, we’ve awarded over $346,000 in Giving Tree grants to benefit Faulkner County,” Shelley Mehl, executive director, said. “It’s a pleasure to be able to strengthen this community by supporting local organizations and local causes.”

