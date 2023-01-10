Nonprofits in Faulkner County can go to arcf.org/givingtree to apply online for Giving Tree Grants through Faulkner County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications must be submitted online by Feb. 15.
“Since our affiliate was formed in 2001, we’ve awarded over $346,000 in Giving Tree grants to benefit Faulkner County,” Shelley Mehl, executive director, said. “It’s a pleasure to be able to strengthen this community by supporting local organizations and local causes.”
The foundation will accept grant proposals up to $5,000 but the average grant is $1,500. Requests for all types of grants will be considered, but the Community Foundation is especially interested in awarding grants that address food security, early literacy and youth and family programs.
All grant proposals should include a reference to the Aspire data for Faulkner County found at aspirearkansas.org. First priority is given to organizations based in Faulkner County; however, the Community Foundation will consider applications from organizations based in other areas if they can demonstrate that their program has a strong history of providing services to people in Faulkner County.
Nonprofits can visit arcf.org/givingtree to view grant submission guidelines, criteria and to begin the application process.
Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Faulkner County is eligible to apply. Other applicants may be considered if the project has a clear charitable purpose for the public benefit. Grants are not made to individuals or small businesses. Applications will be reviewed by a grantmaking committee from the Faulkner County affiliate board.
“Funding for the Giving Tree program comes from hundreds of Arkansas donors who support the work of the Community Foundation through these local grants, our state’s nonprofit organizations find support as they implement great ideas to improve their communities,” Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said. “Giving Tree grants are our flagship grant program. Decisions are made at the local level by local people in each of our affiliate areas and awarded to local organizations.”
Arkansas Community Foundation, a statewide nonprofit organization, provides resources, insight and inspiration to build better Arkansas communities – communities where kids will want to raise their kids. The Community Foundation is the largest grantmaker in the state in the number of grants made each year.
Since 1976, the foundation has provided more than $393 million to nonprofits. The foundation staff works directly with donors, professional advisers and nonprofits to help strengthen Arkansas communities through strategic philanthropy and focusing on local needs. Its assets rank among the top 60 out of more than 800 community foundations in the United States. Serving statewide and local initiatives, the Community Foundation helps connect those who want to give to causes they care about.
Opening their doors in 2001, the local Faulkner County affiliate has over $10 million in assets, 64 charitable funds and has awarded more than $5.68 million in grants.
Contributions to Arkansas Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
