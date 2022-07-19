Businesses in Arkansas are among the qualifying organizations that may be eligible for a portion of $25 million in grant funds aimed at creating additional child care resources in Arkansas.

These funds are being administered by the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education (DCCECE) as part of a program created through the American Rescue Plan Act. Up to $25 million in total funding will be awarded with applicants eligible to receive up to $2 million each. These grants can be used to open a new child care center, child care family home, or out-of-school time program.

