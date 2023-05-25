Business opening

Gray Beard Ammo, located at 3150 Vail Ave. in Conway, will celebrate its grand opening on June 2 and 3.

 Submitted photo

Gray Beard Ammo announced its grand opening on June 2 and 3.

This premier gun store is set to become the go-to destination for all your firearms and ammunition needs in Conway and beyond, Gray Beard Ammo representatives said.

