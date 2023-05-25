Gray Beard Ammo announced its grand opening on June 2 and 3.
This premier gun store is set to become the go-to destination for all your firearms and ammunition needs in Conway and beyond, Gray Beard Ammo representatives said.
Located at 3150 Vail Ave. in Conway, Gray Beard Ammo aims to provide a top-notch shopping experience for firearm lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and those who prioritize personal safety regardless of their knowledge and skill level. Whether you're a seasoned hunter, a sport shooter, or a new or seasoned gun owner, Gray Beard Ammo has an extensive range of high-quality firearms and ammunition with friendly staff ready to help you.
Gray Beard Ammo has lined up an array of exciting activities and special offers to kickstart its presence in the community during the grand opening celebration promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor June 2 and 3, including:
● Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: At 10 a.m. June 2, the public is invited to officially inaugurate Gray Beard Ammo with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony. Local officials, respected members of the community and special guests will be in attendance to dedicate and commemorate this landmark event.
● Giveaways and Prizes: Prepare for excitement as Gray Beard Ammo will host giveaways every half hour throughout the two-day event. Stand a chance to win fantastic prizes.
● Community Engagement: Gray Beard Ammo is dedicated to fostering strong community relationships. As part of its commitment, Gray Beard Ammo will present Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu demonstrations to showcase its nonprofit and how it serves anyone, but especially Arkansas veterans and first responders.
