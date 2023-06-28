University of Central Arkansas Service-Learning Director Lesley Graybeal recently earned two national awards for the university’s work in service-learning.

Graybeal received the John Saltmarsh Award for Emerging Leaders in Civic Engagement from the American Democracy Project in June. She also earned the Outstanding Practitioner Contributions to Service-Learning in Higher Education award at the Gulf-South Summit on Service-Learning and Civic Engagement through Higher Education held in April.

