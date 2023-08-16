Green Bay Packaging Opens a New Employee Health and Wellness Clinic
Green Bay Packaging Inc. (GBP) is opening a new health and wellness clinic for its employees in Morrilton, the business announced in a news release on Wednesday.
Green Bay Packaging Opens a New Employee Health and Wellness Clinic
Green Bay Packaging Inc. (GBP) is opening a new health and wellness clinic for its employees in Morrilton, the business announced in a news release on Wednesday.
Through a partnership with Marathon Health, the clinic will open in October and is expected to provide a wide range of medical care services, including acute care, chronic disease management, annual physicals, injury treatment and first aid, lab services and immunizations.
In addition, there will be an onsite Nurse Coach for employees for face-to-face guidance on a range of topics, including nutrition and management of health conditions.
“We are proud to provide our employees and their families with this additional health benefit,” Vice President of Mill Operations Matt Szymanski said, per the news release. “We have a unique opportunity to offer free healthcare services to over 600 employees and their dependents with the new clinic in Morrilton.”
The new Health and Wellness Clinic will reside in the historical Adams building in downtown Morrilton. The building was restored in 2020, returning it to its 1930s appearance. GBP plans to “modify the main space to support patient care while keeping the building’s historic elements and original charm,” the news release read.
