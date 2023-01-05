The Greenbrier City Council met Tuesday for its first meeting of the new year where it approved a resolution to partner with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) to update every light and intersection on Highway 65 throughout Greenbrier.
The project is expected to cost $5 million with Greenbrier contributing 20 percent of the total cost and ArDOT paying for the rest.
The resolution for the agreement with ArDOT was approved unanimously, but there was no date as of yet for when the project will begin.
The city council also accepted Community Water’s – the company and supplies water to Greenbrier – 30 cent per thousand gallon increase that will affect Greenbrier Water customers.
Although there will be an increase on the costs of water for Community Water customers, Greenbrier still remains the cheapest out of the nine cities on Community Water.
Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick also swore in the new city council members at the start of the Tuesday city council meeting and also assigned the sub committees among the members.
Aldermen Larry Johnson, Matt Reynolds and Richard Snuggs were assigned to the Fire and Police Committee while the remaining members were assigned to the Infrastructure Committee.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
