The City of Greenbrier will celebrate its third annual Art Jam Festival on April 22 at Matthews Park, City Events Director Shellie O’Quinn told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday. The event, set to last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature a juried art show, live performances, student exhibits and interactive art opportunities, a news release provided to the Log Cabin by O’Quinn read.

“The festival is free to the public,” Art Jam Planning Committee member Julie Isom said, per the news release. “We want to connect artists and our community through art, music and fun.”

