The City of Greenbrier will celebrate its third annual Art Jam Festival on April 22 at Matthews Park, City Events Director Shellie O’Quinn told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday. The event, set to last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature a juried art show, live performances, student exhibits and interactive art opportunities, a news release provided to the Log Cabin by O’Quinn read.
“The festival is free to the public,” Art Jam Planning Committee member Julie Isom said, per the news release. “We want to connect artists and our community through art, music and fun.”
In addition to the art displays, the Faulkner County Museum will host an exhibit at the festival and have hands-on activities for all ages. In recognition of April 22 being Earth Day, the festival’s theme for 2023 is “Peace, Love and Art.”
“Since our festival is happening on Earth Day this year, we wanted to incorporate sustainability into our theme and activities,” O’Quinn said. “This year, we will definitely have a groovy, fun and earthy vibe.”
Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Greenbrier Area Arts Council Scholarship. Arts Council President Danielle Kindsfater said the council has awarded $1,500 in scholarships to students interested in careers in the arts.
“Our mission is to serve and unite our community by cultivating creativity through connection, education and celebration of the arts,” Kindsfater said. “Art Jam is a great avenue to accomplish this, while also raising money for our scholarship fund.”
Per the news release, the City of Greenbrier encourages artists to apply to participate in the festival by emailing GBArtJam@gmail.com and requesting an application. Additionally, interested artists can search the hashtag “#GBArtJam2023” on Facebook and Instagram.
“Anyone specializing in handcrafted, original, high-quality works of art is encouraged to apply by March 10,” the news release read. “Booth fees for artists are just $25.”
