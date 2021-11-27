Local author Nancy Glenn Powell will have a pair of book signing events on Dec. 3.
Powell will sign copies of her latest three books, “The Doctors Buck” “When Nightmares Intrude” and “Sid and the Orphans” from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Greenbrier Library and from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Damascus Library on Dec. 3.
Because of COVID, Powell was unable to have book signings when “When Nightmares Intrude” and “Sid and the Orphans” were released. “The Doctors Buck” is her latest publication.
Powell grew up on an Arkansas farm with seven siblings. She is familiar with farm life and work, which helped enable her to write about family and rural life with its joys and hardships. She has 10 published books.
The first three, The Ollie’s Angel series, are based on her mother’s life. “Dark Secrets,” formerly called “Ollie’s Angels,” is the story of Ollie’s youth; it won first place in the 2010 Oklahoma Writers’ Federation, Inc, (OWFI) Mainstream Novel Contest. “Angels for All” won third place in the 2010 OWFI Nonfiction Contest—it is the story of a young couple’s struggle to survive and keep their farm during the Great Depression years. “Listen for the Angels,” shows the love and hardships of a farm family during the drought years following the Great Depression.
“Whom Shall I Fear,” “Protecting the Innocent,” and “Pursued” The Keepers Series are suspense novels. These books follow the life of a teen after her parents’ death – she was abducted by a man who planned to sell her in South America and take her inheritance. This fiction series involves murder, mystery, and romance.
Powell’s creative nonfiction book, “Where Grass Grows High, And Slavers’ Hounds Don’t Howl” is based on the life of Samuel Glenn and the survival of his family during Civil War times. Samuel was the author’s great, great grandfather. This book won a Readers Favorite 5-Star Award.
“The Doctor’s Luck” setting is during the Great Depression. Young Doctor Tom starts his practice in a small Arkansas town where he expects a good life until he cannot pay his bills because patients are paying with chickens and vegetables. Then a man leaves Betty, his pregnant teenage daughter, in his yard. Betty, injured as a baby, has the mind of a 3-year-old. The orphanage is full and no one offers help – the doctor has a teenage girl needing a bath, constant care, parental love and discipline. Except for Rita, the doctor’s housekeeper, everyone walks away. This book won a Readers Favorite 5-Star Award.
Nancy’s ninth book, “Sid and the Orphans” also won a 5-Star Award. The time period for it is during the Civil War. Sid a 15-year-old girl moves to the Colorado Territory with a wagon train to escape the war and to help her uncle on his ranch. Sid is a gutsy girl who can fight and shoot as well as most men. They encounter hostile Indians, outlaws, and wild animals on the way, and they help orphans while with the train as well as after they reach the ranch.
“When Nightmares Intrude” begins in Arkansas and ends in California where Jana goes to live with an aunt and attend college to become a nurse. She arrives broke and hungry to a house with empty cupboards – her aunt left to get married. She encounters problems at almost every turn but does not give up her goal of an education. This book has suspense, intrigue, and romance.
Nancy has also won awards for short stories and poetry. She is married and the mother of two children, a member of the Church of Christ, River Valley Writers of Fort Smith, Roundtable Poets of Arkansas, and the Oklahoma Writers’ Federation, (OWFI). She retired from the City of Fort Smith to pursue a writing career.
