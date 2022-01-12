The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) announced 72 applicants from across the state who have been awarded Career and Technical Education State start-up grants from the Division of Career and Technical Education on Monday, including Greenbrier.
The Greenbrier School District received $62,012.75 from the grant to go toward the high school’s pre-engineering program.
“Each year the Division of Career and Technical Education receives state funds to assist schools with purchasing the appropriate industry standard equipment needed to start a CTE program of study,” Ross White, the director of ADE’s Division of Career and Technical Education, said. “CTE programs provide students invaluable hands-on experiences to prepare students for their future careers.”
The grant, which covers 85 percent of the estimated cost of a new program, helps provide the financial boost individual schools need to start new programs that aim to meet business and industry needs for the future. Because the grant only covers 85 percent of the total cost of Greenbrier’s pre-engineering program, the district will pay the remaining 15 percent.
“I am excited about this year’s recipients and look forward to seeing the exceptional programs that will be implemented as a result,” White said.
Other recipients of the grant include
Arkadelphia High School’s Business Finance.
Arkansas Arts Academy High School’s Culinary Arts.
Bald Knob High School’s CS: Robotics.
Bauxite High School’s CS: Programming.
Bay High School’s Nutrition Science and Dietetics.
Bentonville West High Schools Unmanned Aerial system.
Bentonville West High School’s CS: Robotics.
Bentonville High Schools Unmanned Aerial system.
Bentonville High School’s CS: Robotics.
Caddo Hills High school’s A/V Tech and Film.
Carlisle High School’s CS: Robotics.
Cedarville High School’s Marketing Business Entries with Store.
Cutter Morning Star High School’s Pre-educator.
De Queen High School’s Television Production.
Deer High SChool’s CS: Mobile Application Development.
Bigelow High School’s Banking.
El Dorado High School’s Animal Systems.
El Dorado High School’s Agriculture Power, Structural, and Technical Systems.
Flippin High School’s Digital Marketing.
Flippin High School’s Medical Professions.
Gravette High School’s A/V Tech and Film.
Harmony Grove High School’s CS: Robotics.
Harmony Grove High School’s Sports Medicine.
Harrison High School’s Banking.
Hazen High School’s Chemistry of Foods.
Horatio High School’s Nutrition Science and Dietetics.
Hoxie High School’s Marketing Business Enterprise.
Jasper High School’s Animal Systems.
Junction High School’s Food Production.
Lafayette County High School’s Pre-Educator.
Lakeside High School’s Work-Based Learning.
Lakeside High School’s Pre-Engineering.
Lakeside High School’s CS: Cybersecurity.
Lakeside High School’s CS: Programming.
Southwest High School in Little Rock’s CS: Programming.
Little Rock West School of Innovation’s Plant Systems.
Magnolia High School’s CASE: Animal Science.
Magnolia High School’s A/V Tech and Film.
Mammoth Spring High School’s Work-Based Learning.
Mamaduke High School’s Nutrition Science and Dietetics.
Melbourne High School’s Work-Based Learning.
Monticello High School’s CS: Programming.
Mountain Home High School Career Academy’s Pre-Engineering.
Nashville High School’s Office Administration.
North Little Rock Center of Excellence’s Criminal Justice.
Acorn High School in Ouachita River’s Construction Technology.
Ozark High School’s Consumer Services.
Parkers Chapel High School’s Pre-Engineering.
Pea Ridge High School’s Digital Marketing.
Pea Ridge High School’s Advertising and Graphic Design.
Joe T Robinson’s CS: Programming.
Sylvan Hills High School’s Sports Medicine.
Academies at Rivercrest High School’s Human and Social Services.
Rose Bud High School’s CS: Robotics.
Russellville’s High School’s A/V Tech and Film.
Scranton High School’s Animal Systems.
Siloam Springs High SChool’s Advertising and Graphic Design.
Sloan Hendrix High School’s Marketing Business Enterprise with Kiosk.
Smackover High School’s CS: Robotics.
Star City High School’s Business Finance.
Star City High School’s CS: Cybersecurity.
Strong High School’s Career Readiness & College and Career Readiness.
Strong High School’s Pre-Educator.
Arkansas High School in Texarkana’s Pre-Educator
Trumann High School’s CS: Programming.
Trumann High School’s A/V Tech and Film.
Van Buren High School’s Plant Systems.
Watson Chapel High School’s Pre-Educator.
White County Central High School’s CS: Robotics.
White Hall High School’s Animal Systems.
White Hall High School’s CS: Programming.
Wynne High School’s Marketing Business Enterprise with Kiosk.
Yellville Summit High School’s CS: Robotics.
