The Greenbrier School District Board of Education voted to authorize Superintendent Scott Spainhour to make an offer to purchase the Westside Kid’s Day Out property at its June board meeting on Tuesday night, Spainhour confirmed to the Log Cabin on Wednesday.
Buying the property, a preschool-aged child care center on Green Valley Drive in Greenbrier, would allow the district to expand its preschool program that currently offers classes for children that are at least 3 years old, Spainhour said. The property was appraised at just over $1 million, and the board authorized Spainhour to make an offer at its appraised value.
Per the superintendent, the project to potentially buy the property and expand the preschool program is in early stages, and there is no timetable for how long the process will take. Spainhour said the possibility of buying the property would be a great new opportunity for the district.
The Greenbrier school board’s next meeting is set for July 12.
